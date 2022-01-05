Mark Andrews Named Ravens MVP, Good Guy By Local Media

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Tight end Mark Andrews was named the 2021 Ravens MVP and Good Guy by the local media.

The Pro Bowler enters Week 18 having already set a new single-season franchise record with 1,276 receiving yards. Andrews needs only one reception to record the second 100-catch season in team history and five more to break Derrick Mason’s single-season record of 103 set in 2007.

Having caught touchdowns from three different quarterbacks this season, the 2018 third-round pick out of Oklahoma enters the regular-season finale leading all NFL tight ends in catches and receiving yards, and is tied for first with nine touchdown receptions.

The local media also voted Andrews as its “Good Guy” for going above and beyond to accommodate reporters and provide helpful insight throughout the 2021 season. Andrews is often on the podium after practice and games.

Below is a history of the Ravens MVP and “Good Guy” selections in that order dating back to the awards’ introduction by the local media in 2003:

2003: Jamal Lewis, Gary Baxter

2004: Ed Reed, Anthony Weaver

2005: Adalius Thomas, Jamal Lewis

2006: Steve McNair, Bart Scott

2007: Willis McGahee, Derrick Mason

2008: Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs

2009: Ray Rice, Jarret Johnson

2010: Haloti Ngata, Chris Carr

2011: Ray Rice, Bernard Pollard

2012: Ray Rice, Arthur Jones

2013: Justin Tucker, Joe Flacco

2014: Justin Forsett, Torrey Smith

2015: Marshal Yanda, Jimmy Smith

2016: Justin Tucker, Zachary Orr

2017: Terrell Suggs, Eric Weddle

2018: Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Carr

2019: Lamar Jackson, Orlando Brown Jr.

2020: Lamar Jackson

