Tight End Mark Andrews On Verge of Breaking Ravens Receiving Record

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is just 15 yards shy from breaking the franchise record for most receiving yards in a season that was set by wide receiver Michael Jackson in 1996.

Jackson amassed 1,201 yards catching passes from Vinny Testaverde.

Andrews has 1,187 receiving yards and has caught passes from three quarterbacks — Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson.

"I think I’m like 15 yards away, which is pretty cool," Andrews said. "Someone said it’s been around for like 26 years, and that’s a big thing. That’s something where your name is stapled into an organization and a franchise, and not many people get that opportunity. So, that’s going to be, obviously, a huge honor, if I’m able to do that and get that, and it’s something I’m looking forward to, for sure – to be able to have that.”

Andrews' 93 receptions this season surpassed Derrick Mason (86 in 2005) and Dennis Pitta (86 in 2016) for the second-most in Ravens single-season history, trailing only Derrick Mason (103 in 2007).

With two games remaining, Andrews needs seven receptions to become just the eighth tight end in NFL history to record 100-plus receptions in a season. He will be a factor in whether the injury-marred Ravens make the playoffs for a fourth straight season or not.

Andrews has posted at least 100 receiving yards and one touchdown in three straight games, tying Jimmy Graham (2013) for the longest such streak by a tight end in NFL history.

“I think just settling down my role. Just going out there, playing hard. Obviously, it’s not all me," Andrews said. "Every quarterback I’ve played with, they’ve all had great games – Lamar, ‘Snoop,' Josh. All these guys, they’re throwing great balls. So, it’s not like I’m doing anything different or special. Those guys are throwing me the great balls, the O-line’s protecting, and [I’m] just trying to make plays. [I’m] making some YAC [yards after the catch] and getting up [the] field, and I’ve been fortunate. So, every game is different. Like I said, you’re not always going to have a 100-yard game.

"But the last three games, it’s been fun, [and] I’m looking to continue to work on that.”

Andrews has recorded 50-plus receiving yards in seven straight games, marking the longest active streak by an NFL tight end and the second-longest overall streak behind the Rams' Cooper Kupp at 16.

"It’s a cool thing to be able to put up big numbers and make big plays and try to help this team out and win games, but at the end of the day, like you said, I’m a team guy," Andrews said. "All I really want to do is win games, and that’s all I’m trying to do. It’s cool to be able to have these numbers and do these types of things, but if we’re not winning games, nothing else matters to me.”