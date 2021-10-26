    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams Talks About Wide Receivers

    Baltimore has made strides in passing game.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens passing attack is among the best in the NFL.

    The addition of wide receivers coach Tee Martin and pass game specialist Keith Williams has made a huge impact on those strides.

    The wide receivers are doing a better job catching the ball, running clean routes, and getting yards after making a reception. 

    In the video above, Williams talks about the strides the wide receivers group has made despite battling injuries.

    Read More

    The Ravens are ranked ninth in the NFL with 268.1 yards per game after finishing last year ranked last. 

    IMG_4322
    News

    Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams Talks About Wide Receivers

    just now
    USATSI_16976687
    News

    Ravens Remain Even-Keeled About the Season

    2 hours ago
    eeff8555a7bb47908d786ddf3694d94c
    News

    Rashod Bateman Flashing Versatility for Ravens

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17022105
    News

    Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Addresses Team's Poor Tackling

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17022054
    News

    Fan Tried to Climb Into Ravens Radio Booth During Game Against Bengals

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17022462
    News

    Marlon Humphrey on Ja’Marr Chase: 'I Lost That Matchup'

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17022105
    News

    Ravens Looking for Answers After Defense Struggles Again

    Oct 25, 2021
    USATSI_17022063
    News

    Ravens Week 7 Report Card Vs. Bengals

    Oct 25, 2021