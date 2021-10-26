Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams Talks About Wide Receivers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens passing attack is among the best in the NFL.

The addition of wide receivers coach Tee Martin and pass game specialist Keith Williams has made a huge impact on those strides.

The wide receivers are doing a better job catching the ball, running clean routes, and getting yards after making a reception.

In the video above, Williams talks about the strides the wide receivers group has made despite battling injuries.

The Ravens are ranked ninth in the NFL with 268.1 yards per game after finishing last year ranked last.