Rashod Bateman Embracing Opportunity to Step Into No. 1 Role at Wide Receiver

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rashod Bateman didn't flinch when Marquise Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.



While he is sorry to his teammate go to a different team, he is embracing the opportunity to take over the role as Baltimore's No. 1 wide receiver.

"I feel like Baltimore drafted me for a reason," Bateman told cornerback Marlon Humphrey on "Studio 44." They drafted me to be in this position. For me, all I've been waiting on is the opportunity. I know what I'm capable of, I feel like the Ravens organization knows what I'm capable of. I'm just excited to go out and finally show it to the fans and especially to my teammates, for sure."

The Ravens selected Bateman with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 draft from Minnesota where he caught at least one pass in all 31 games he appeared. Bateman had 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns — fifth in school history. He also recorded ten 100‐yard receiving games — fourth in school history.

Bateman is a more sure-handed pass-catcher, runs better routes, and is able to get more yardage after the catch.

After missing almost the first half of his rookie season following surgery, Bateman finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown.

The key for him is to maintain that consistency and stay healthy over a 17-game season.

This season will provide a big opportunity for him to show he is one of the NFL's top young wideouts.

"I've never felt like more of a complete receiver during that time before I got hurt," he said. "It felt like I let my teammates down, I had let the Ravens organization down. Those guys drafted me and they expected me to do those things. I like to live up to my expectations, no matter who it's coming from."