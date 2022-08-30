Ravens Had Several NFL Stat Leaders for 2022 Preseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are easily the NFL's best team in the preseason with a 23-game winning streak.

Several players also led the league with their performance over the three games this year.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Brown led the AFC with 464 yards passing. The undrafted rookie for Oregon is likely headed for the Ravens practice squad but he could potentially interest some other teams.

Washington rookie quarterback Sam Howell was the leader with 547 yards passing.

Newly signed Demarcus Robinson had the longest reception in the AFC — a 67-yard grab for a touchdown. Robinson has the potential to make an impact on the Ravens' young group of wide receivers.

San Francisco rookie Danny Gray caught a 76-yard touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers.

Rookie cornerback Damarion "Pepe" Williams led the entire league by averaging 19.5 yards on punt returns. Williams also showed that he can be a playmaker in the secondary.

However, Williams won't be returning many kicks with All-Pro Devin Duvernay ready to maintain that role. James Proche could also get more of an opportunity returning kicks.

"But the other guy [Devin Duvernay] that you guys might have forgotten about because you haven’t seen [him] in a couple of weeks led the league last year in punt returns," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "So, I feel really confident about that position. We have three excellent returners; you put James Proche II in there with Devin Duvernay as well."

Rookie Jordan Stout was also a league leader, averaging 47 yards per punt. The Ravens selected Stout in the fourth round and he has rewarded them for that confidence. He replaced long-time punter Sam Koch, and so far, he is showing solid potential.