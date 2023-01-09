Ravens 2023 Regular-Season Schedule Now Set

The Ravens will also face their AFC North opponents twice (as always), the entire AFC South, and the entire NFC West, which will be a tough test.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens finished in second place in the AFC North at 10-7, which means their 2023 schedule has been set.

They will play the other second-place finishers in the AFC — Miami Dolphins (East), Tennessee Titans (South) and Los Angeles Chargers (West), and the Detroit Lions, who finished second in the NFC North.

The Ravens will also face their AFC North opponents in a home-and-home series, the rest of the AFC South with the Titans, and the NFC West, which will be a tough test.

Here's the Breakdown. The times and dates will be announced in May.

Home Games

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions

Away Games

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers

Arizona Cardinals