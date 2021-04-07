Video; Antonio Brown Training With Hollywood Brown and Lamar Jackson Again

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rev up the rumor mill.

Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown posted a video on Instagram of working out with his cousin Antonio Brown and quarterback Lamar Jackson at a gym in South Florida.

This will fuel more speculation about the Ravens adding Antonio Brown as a free agent this offseason.

Baltimore has been linked to Antonio Brown in the past after the three players previously worked out together in Florida.

Last year, Antonio Brown added fuel to a rumor about signing with Baltimore by posting a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform on Snapchat in May.

Jackson created a buzz when a video surfaced of him throwing passes to Brown in Florida. Jackson later insisted that he'd welcome Brown to Baltimore.

"He’s a cool, down-to-earth guy and he’s passionate about the sport of football," Jackson said over the summer. "When he was working, you could tell, this man, he’s going to go 24/7. And after the workout, he still went and lifted. He already – prior to the workout, he lifted. We go out there and go to throwing routes, after that, guys went and lifted some more. I’m like, ‘Man, this guy, there’s no quitting with him.’ That’s the type of guy we need in our locker room.

"And I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”

Antonio Brown reportedly is holding out for more money and that's the main reason he has not re-signed with the Buccaneers.

Baltimore could certainly use another playmaking wide receiver and has some salary-cap flexibility to add Antonio Brown. The Ravens finished last in the NFL last season for passing yards and attempts.

The Seattle Seahawks are also reportedly interested in Antonio Brown.