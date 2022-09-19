Ravens Accomplished Rare Feats Vs. Dolphins in Week 2

BALTIMORE — Despite the 42-38 loss, the Ravens' offense and special teams put on quite a show against the Miami Dolphins.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 318 yards and three touchdowns for a 142.6 rating and added 119 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, including a 79-yard touchdown run and a 75-yard touchdown pass.

Baltimore wide receiver Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown and the Ravens became the first team in NFL history to record a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and return touchdown each of at least 75 yards in the same game.

Jackson is the first player in NFL history to record both a rushing touchdown and a touchdown pass of at least 75 yards in the same game.

Jackson has 11 career games with at least 100 rushing yards, surpassing Michael Vick (10 games) for the most such games by a quarterback in NFL history.

Jackson has three career games with at least three touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards. No other player in league history has more than one such career game.

“I’m encouraged by a lot of things, but it’s a process here," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "There’s really no conclusions to be drawn at this point in time. It’s the National Football League; everyone’s really good; everyone’s tough. You have to be on point every single play. If you’re not on point every single play, people hurt you. They [the Dolphins] have a lot of talented guys over there, just like we do, and we hurt them with plays, they hurt us with plays.

"In the end, they made more plays. We just have to look at us, look at ourselves, concern ourselves with what we need to do to be better in every single area. So, there’s good, there’s not good, and that’s just how it stands.”