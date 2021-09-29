Ravens Activate Three Players from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Team get reinforcement for matchup against Denver.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens activated outside linebacker Justin Houston, nose tackle Brandon Williams, and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That means all three should be available against the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson is the only player remaining on the reserve/COVID list.

The return of those three players should boost a defense that has allowed 393.7 yards per game, which ranks 24th in the NFL, and 28.3 points, ranked 26th.

Williams has three tackles, including one for a loss over two games this season. He's a key component of the Ravens' run defense.

Houston was signed during training camp to boost Baltimore's pass rush. Houston has four tackles and two quarterback hits this season. He also serves as a mentor to the Ravens' young linebackers.

Madubuike is a rising star on the defense. He has two tackles, including one for a loss, and provides a physical presence to the defensive line.

Last week, the Ravens allowed 93 yards rushing on 27 carries (3.4 ypc) in a 19-17 victory over Detroit.