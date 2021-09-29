September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ravens Activate Three Players from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Team get reinforcement for matchup against Denver.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens activated outside linebacker Justin Houston, nose tackle Brandon Williams, and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That means all three should be available against the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

Outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson is the only player remaining on the reserve/COVID list.

The return of those three players should boost a defense that has allowed 393.7 yards per game, which ranks 24th in the NFL, and 28.3 points, ranked 26th.

Williams has three tackles, including one for a loss over two games this season. He's a key component of the Ravens' run defense.

Houston was signed during training camp to boost Baltimore's pass rush. Houston has four tackles and two quarterback hits this season. He also serves as a mentor to the Ravens' young linebackers.

Madubuike is a rising star on the defense. He has two tackles, including one for a loss, and provides a physical presence to the defensive line.

Last week, the Ravens allowed 93 yards rushing on 27 carries (3.4 ypc) in a 19-17 victory over Detroit. 

USATSI_16790576
News

Ravens Activate Three Players from Reserve/COVID-19 List

just now
USATSI_16835136
News

Justin Tucker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

20 seconds ago
USATSI_16832928
News

Bozeman, Campbell Shining for Ravens Over First Three Games

1 hour ago
USATSI_11305886
News

Ravens-Broncos Week 4 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

1 hour ago
1235528361
News

Ravens Rookie Daelin Hayes Becomes Latest Player to Be Placed on IR

19 hours ago
image-placeholder-title
News

Haloti Ngata to Enter Ravens Ring of Honor

23 hours ago
USATSI_16837317
News

Ravens Focused on Improving Tackling Heading Into Broncos Game

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16835194
News

Ravens Offense Mostly Effective, Need to Have Improvement on Third Down

Sep 28, 2021