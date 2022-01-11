Skip to main content
Ravens Add Eight Players to Reserve/Future Deals

Baltimore adds several young players to roster.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens signed eight players to Reserve/Future deals as they set their sights on the 2022 season.

Those players consist of: 

— Defensive back Robert Jackson: He appeared in five games this season after he was signed to the Ravens practice squad on Dec. 1. He finished with three tackles and one quarterback hit. 

— Offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith: He was activated from the practice squad on Dec, 19 for the game against Green Bay,  Dec. 26 against the Bengals and Jan. 1 versus the Rams. He appeared in his first three career contests with the Raiders in 2020, while spending the majority of the season on the team’s practice squad

— Defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie: He was initially activated from the practice squad (COVID-19 replacement) on Dec. 26 against the Bengals and finished with four tackles on the season over five games. He appeared in 12 games (no starts), seeing action with Cincinnati (2020) and Baltimore (2021), totaling 13 tackles

Read More

— Wide receiver Jaylon Moore: He was signed to the Ravens practice squad on Sept. 1. He did appear in any games. 

— Center James Murray: He was re-signed to the Ravens practice squad on Jan, 10 after being released a few days earlier. Murray was with the Tennessee Titans practice squad before he was released in October.

— Tight end Tony Poljan: He was signed to Baltimore's practice squad on Sept. 1. He made his NFL debut, seeing six snaps on offense and four snaps on special teams against the Bengals on Dec. 26.

— DB Kevin Toliver: He was signed to Baltimore’s practice squad on Nov. 23. Toliver appeared in 29 games (two starts) with the Bears (2018-19) and Broncos (2020), logging 30 tackles (25 solo) and 4 passed defensed. He has also added special teams contributions throughout his career

— WR Binjimen Victor: He was signed to Baltimore's practice squad on Sept. 1. Victor spent the entire 2020 season on the Giants’ practice squad. 

