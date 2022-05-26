Ravens Add Quarterback Brett Hundley To The Mix
The Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, who will give them another arm this offseason.
The Ravens have practiced with two quarterbacks this week — Tyler Huntley and rookie Anthony Brown — because of Lamar Jackson's absence.
Hundley, a fifth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2015, has played seven NFL seasons. In 2017, he started nine games for the Packers and went 3-6 with a 70.6 quarterback rating (nine touchdowns, 12 interceptions).
Hundley is 0-1 against the Ravens after he went 21 of 36 for 239 yards and three interceptions in a 23-0 loss in 2017. Hundley got the start because Aaron Rodgers was injured,
Hundley also played with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, but hasn't appeared in a game since 2019.