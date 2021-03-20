Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Hopes to Land with Ravens, Father, Tee Martin

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Could there be a father and son reunion in Baltimore?

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers would love to be drafted by the Ravens and play for his father Tee Martin, who hired as the team's wide receivers coach early this offseason.

Rodgers, 5-foot-9, 211 pounds, could also be a boost to a Ravens passing attack that was ranked 32nd in the NFL last season.

"I would love to play for my father and the Ravens," Rodgers told the ACC Network. "That would be the perfect situation. I had the chance in high school to play for him, so now is the perfect time. So, you know, hopefully, God blesses me with that opportunity."

After tearing his ACL in 2019, Rodgers bounced back with 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He's an explosive player that has the speed to get behind a secondary

He is also a versatile player who could be a solid match for the Ravens offense.

"Rodgers projects as a slot receiver who can add a spark to an offense with his run-after-catch ability and should be used on screens and end-arounds," wrote Lorenz Leinweber of the NFL Draft Bible. "He can handle return duties as well. As a true wide receiver, he will have to continue winning underneath as he will face better athletes that will prevent him from winning vertically as much."

On his Pro Day, Rodgers had a 33.50inch vertical jump, a broad jump of 10-8, and ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash.

Rodgers is projected to come off the board in the second round or early third round.

Perhaps, the Ravens will pounce if he's available.

That's a move that would be especially satisfying for a father and son.