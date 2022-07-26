Anonymous Defensive Coordinator Rips Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has heard his share of criticism over his young career.

However, an anonymous defensive coordinator was especially harsh with the comments he made to The Athletic.

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game,” the coordinator said. “He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be a 1 as a quarterback. He’ll be a 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback.

"So many games come down to two-minute, and that is why they have a hard time advancing even when they are good on defense. Playoffs are tight. You have to be able to throw the ball, and he is just so inconsistent throwing the ball. It is hit or miss.”

Jackson has yet to respond to the comments, but several other athletes, including Lebron James, and members of the media defended him on social media.

Jackson has already etched his name in the NFL history books in just his fourth year. He has also shown that he can win a playoff game.

Here's a breakdown:

Baltimore is 37-12 in the regular season with Jackson as its starter.

Since his first NFL start in Week 11 of 2018, his 37 wins are tied with Josh Allen for fourth-most among quarterbacks, trailing only Aaron Rodgers (41), Patrick Mahomes (40) and Tom Brady (40).

Jackson ranks seventh all-time in rushing yards (3,673) among NFL quarterbacks.

His 10 career performances with 100 or more rushing yards are tied with Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

Jackson surpassed Hall of Famer Dan Marino by becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 35 career victories before the age of 25.

Jackson is the only player in NFL history with 2,500-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in a single season and he accomplished that feat twice in consecutive years.

He is also the only player in NFL history with more than 7,500 passing yards and 3,500 rushing yards in his first four seasons.

Last year, Jackson was limited to 12 games because of an illness and an ankle injury. He completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.

So, the criticism will likely continue unless Jackson leads the Ravens to the Super Bowl, which is his ultimate goal.