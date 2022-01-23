Skip to main content

Report: Ravens Ask to Interview Cowboys Secondary for Defensive Coordinator

Whitt is focused on getting turnovers.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have asked to interview Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt for their defensive coordinator position, according to Steven Wyche of the NFL Network

This request goes against the grain because the Ravens traditionally try to promote from within the organization. 

Ravens coach John Harbaugh parted ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who had one year left on his contract.

Whitt is known for getting turnovers.

This past season, Dallas led the NFL with 26 interceptions. The Cowboys also managed 41 sacks. 

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions. 

The Ravens had just nine interceptions this past season, which ranked near the bottom of the NFL. Only the Bears, Jaguars, Jets and Raiders had fewer interceptions. 

After getting his start in the NFL with the Falcons in 2007, Whitt returned to Atlanta in 2020 as the pass game coordinator/secondary coach after spending the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns in the same capacity. His Cleveland unit ranked in the top-10 against the pass, allowing 216.9 yards-per-game (seventh). The Browns defense totaled 14 interceptions, tied for eighth in the NFL.

Before landing in Cleveland, Whitt was hired on McCarthy's staff to serve as a defensive quality control for the Packers in 2008. After one season in that capacity, Whitt was promoted to secondary/cornerbacks coach, a position he held for nine seasons (2009-17). He then became the team's defensive pass game coordinator for the 2018 season. 

Through his tenure in Green Bay, he helped the team win Super Bowl XLV, and he coached the Packers to a league-high 176 interceptions while ranking ninth in opponent passer rating (83.2). In the same span, the Packers ranked seventh in opponent completion percentage (59.8) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (1.34). He also saw cornerbacks Tramon Williams (18) and Sam Shields (15) combine for 33 interceptions from 2010-14, the most in the league during that time between two teammates. 

Seattle also requested to interview Whitt for the open defensive coordinator position, Wyche reported. 

News

