Shorthanded Ravens Fall to Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Ravens season is slipping away as a multitude of injuries and COVID-19 issues have decimated the roster.

The Cincinnati Bengals scored on seven of their nine possessions and might have ended Baltimore's playoff hopes with a dominant 41-21 victory in Week 16.

Ravens' third-string quarterback Josh Johnson, who was making his first start in three years, was able to run the offense but he simply could not keep pace with his counterpart Joe Burrow, who threw for a franchise-record 525 yards and four touchdowns.

"I thought our guys did the best they could under the circumstances," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "That's all you can ask for. Outcomes, they're meaningful and they matter. But it's not a one-game season. We'll keep fighting."

The Ravens fell to 8-7 and have their second four-game losing streak under John Harbaugh. The only other time the Ravens lost that many games in a row was in 2016.

The Bengals improved to 9-6 and took over sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

“It’s time to start winning games. That’s where my head is at," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said.

Bengals had two players with 100 yards receiving — Tee Higgins (194, 2 touchdowns) and Ja'Marr Chase (125 yards)



Cincinnati outgained Baltimore 574-334 and held the ball for 37:03 compared to 22:57 for the Ravens.

Burrow thew for the the fourth-most passing yards in NFL history (525)

Johnson was 28 of 40 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Andrews caught eight passes for 125 yards. Andrews has amassed five games with 100 or more yards receiving this season.

The Ravens were playing their third quarterback in three weeks with Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Tyler Huntley (COVID-19) both sidelined.

Rashad Bateman scored his first career touchdown and gave the Ravens a 7-3 lead on a 4-yard pass from Johnson.

The Bengals retook the lead, 10-7, on a 1-yard run by Mixon on a fourth-and-1 with27 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Ravens were left further shorthanded when cornerback Anthony Averett left with a chest injury.

“The whole year has just been one thing after another," Andrews said. "But the one thing that remains the same is that this team continues to fight.”

Cincinnati extended the lead to a 68-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Tyler Boyd early in the second quarter. The rout was on when Mixon caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Burrow boosting the margin 24-7.

The Ravens managed to pull within 24-14 on a 2-yard scoring run by Devonta Freeman.

However, the Ravens secondary fell apart and allowed the Bengals to score again in the final minute of the first half. This time, Burrow threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Higgins. Baltimore's defensive backs had two penalties inside the red zone.