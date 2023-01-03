Ravens-Bengals on Sked to Play Week 18, Uncertainty About Crowning AFCN Champ

The game between Cincinnati and Baltimore was expected to decide the AFC North champion if the Bengals lost to the Bills

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bengals Week 18 matchup will be played as scheduled in Cincinnati, but there are still some logistical challenges with crowning an AFC North champ.

The NFL has yet to release a time for the game, but said earlier that it would be played on Sunday, Jan. 8 at either 1 .p.m. or 4:25 p.m.

The Bengals and Bills game in Week 17 was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. He is in critical condition and the NFL has not ruled when or if the game will be rescheduled.

That uncertainty has created a dilemma.

Now, the Ravens cannot be crowned the division champions even with a victory because they would be 11-6 and the Bengals would be 11-5. While Baltimore would have swept the season series, Cincinnati could still finish with a better record at 12-5 if it beats Buffalo in a possible makeup.

The NFL's statement regarding the situation:

The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

