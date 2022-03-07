Skip to main content

Ravens Boost Their Pass Rush in Latest Mock Draft

Baltimore looks to Michigan to find help.

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens want to do a better job getting to the quarterback in 2022.

As a result, they will look to find some playmakers in this year's NFL. 

The Ravens hired Mike Macdonald as their new defensive coordinator after he held the same position at Michigan last season.

So, it only makes sense Baltimore could take a former Wolverines player with the 14th overall pick. 

SI's Draft Bible has the Ravens selecting Michigan defensive end David Ojabo with their first-round selection. 

"The Ravens could go back to the wishing well in search of a developmental rusher in Ojabo, considering that Calais Campbell and Justin Houston are both set to hit the open market," Ric Serritella wrote.

Here's The Draft Bible's breakdown of Ojabo:

Pros

"Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments. His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush. Ojabo transitions his bull rush to an outside rip also preceded by a push-pull. His lateral agility and explosiveness make him tough to block on an island as he beats quick sets with an inside spin. He occasionally sets up the outside track with an inside jab. Ojabo’s motor is good, getting home without winning the hand battle at times. When he extends, he utilizes his very good length and keeps blockers out of his frame. He collapses inside off of extension against blockers with horizontal pads. Ojabo is a good wrap-up tackler who has the awareness to go for the football and force fumbles when he is unable to finish the sack with a tackle. His springy athleticism gives him great range to the sideline and allows him to cover tight ends underneath." 

Cons

"A raw player, Ojabo does not read tackles and attack what they offer to him, wasting rushes. He frequently forces an outside track rush when blockers already overset. Ojabo processes slowly making cut and chip blocks very efficient against him. Not arriving at extension consistently allows blockers to latch. A lack of hand violence prevents him from shedding afterward. When locking out, Ojabo is susceptible to getting snatched. Average ankle flexion prevents him from turning tight corners at the top of his rush. He can not dip his shoulder under tackles. Staying upright hurts him when stunting inside and allows low blockers to twist and finish him. Ojabo possesses below-average leg drive and offers little threat as a power rusher." 

Summary

"Springy two-point stance rusher with very good length and great explosiveness. Ojabo is tough to block on an island due to his quickness and threatens the outside shoulder. He struggles to process and fails to take advantage of oversetting tackles consistently. His average ankle flexion prevents him from turning tight corners. Ojabo projects as a developmental pass rusher who can get on the field as a designated speed pass rusher in his rookie season. As he continues to develop his game, he has the athleticism to develop into one of the better rushers in the league by adding a bull rush and improving his hand violence."

