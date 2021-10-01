October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ravens-Broncos: Sit'Em, Start'Em Fantasy

Baltimore visits Denver in Week 4.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Broncos have a slight edge against the Ravens when it comes to starting or sitting players for Fantasy, according to SI's Michael Fabiano.

Sit ‘Em

Running Backs

Ravens: Ty’Son Williams

Analysis: "If last weekend was an indication, the Ravens are going with a true committee moving forward. Williams did lead with 29 snaps, but he saw just five touches in a close game against the Lions. That usage is a concern, as is a matchup against the Broncos. Their defense has allowed no touchdowns in its first three games and the second-fewest points to opposing running backs.

Sit ‘Em

Wide Receivers

Ravens: Marquise Brown 

Analysis: "Brown, my top wideout start last week, dropped three passes that all could have gone for touchdowns in a win over the Lions. I’m not sure where his confidence is at right now, but he will come with some risk against a much more formidable Broncos defense. It’s allowed an average of just 149.7 receiving yards per game to wideouts and just one catch of more than 41 yards."

Start'em

Tight Ends

Broncos: Noah Fant 

Analysis: "Fant put up a big stinker last week, but it was his first bad stat line of the season. I'd stick with him this week, however, as a game against the Ravens is a favorable one. While their defense did stop T.J. Hockenson a week ago, their defense has given up huge totals to Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. Fant might not be on their level in terms of talent, but he’s still a viable No. 1 option."

Sit ‘Em

Kickers

Broncos: Brandon McManus 

Analysis: "McManus is the second-best kicker in fantasy football after three weeks, averaging 11.3 points. So while it might be tough to sit him, the Ravens have allowed just five points to two of the three kickers their defense has faced. McManus has also had a very favorable schedule thus far."

download
News

Ravens-Broncos: Sit'Em, Start'Em Fantasy

24 seconds ago
download
News

Former NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman Picks Ravens Over Broncos

38 minutes ago
USATSI_16764023
News

Delusional: 27% of NFL Fans Think They Could Tackle Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

1 hour ago
USATSI_16790566 (1)
News

Greg Roman: 'We’re Just Starting to Get A Feel for Our Running Backs'

1 hour ago
image-placeholder-title
News

Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice

20 hours ago
USATSI_16836447
News

Tim Patrick Never Got A Chance With Ravens, Thriving With Broncos

20 hours ago
159368142.jpg.0
News

Ravens-Broncos Predictions Roundup

23 hours ago
BM7H6Q4OZRGKPEALHPPMF53AFM
News

Ravens-Broncos Notebook

Sep 30, 2021