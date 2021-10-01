Ravens-Broncos: Sit'Em, Start'Em Fantasy

The Broncos have a slight edge against the Ravens when it comes to starting or sitting players for Fantasy, according to SI's Michael Fabiano.

Sit ‘Em

Running Backs

Ravens: Ty’Son Williams

Analysis: "If last weekend was an indication, the Ravens are going with a true committee moving forward. Williams did lead with 29 snaps, but he saw just five touches in a close game against the Lions. That usage is a concern, as is a matchup against the Broncos. Their defense has allowed no touchdowns in its first three games and the second-fewest points to opposing running backs.

Sit ‘Em

Wide Receivers

Ravens: Marquise Brown

Analysis: "Brown, my top wideout start last week, dropped three passes that all could have gone for touchdowns in a win over the Lions. I’m not sure where his confidence is at right now, but he will come with some risk against a much more formidable Broncos defense. It’s allowed an average of just 149.7 receiving yards per game to wideouts and just one catch of more than 41 yards."

Start'em

Tight Ends

Broncos: Noah Fant

Analysis: "Fant put up a big stinker last week, but it was his first bad stat line of the season. I'd stick with him this week, however, as a game against the Ravens is a favorable one. While their defense did stop T.J. Hockenson a week ago, their defense has given up huge totals to Travis Kelce and Darren Waller. Fant might not be on their level in terms of talent, but he’s still a viable No. 1 option."

Sit ‘Em

Kickers

Broncos: Brandon McManus

Analysis: "McManus is the second-best kicker in fantasy football after three weeks, averaging 11.3 points. So while it might be tough to sit him, the Ravens have allowed just five points to two of the three kickers their defense has faced. McManus has also had a very favorable schedule thus far."