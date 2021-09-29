Start 'Em, Sit 'Em  Week 4: Defenses

If you need to play the matchup, Week 4 offers a handful of solid options just off the beaten path.

Week 4 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Bills D/ST vs. Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills defense is in a serious smash spot this week, as rookie quarterback Davis Mills and the Texans come to Orchard Park. In his first NFL start, Mills led the Texans to a mere nine points and 193 yards on offense. Their offensive line also allowed four sacks and 12 pressures. Start the Bills defense.

Start ‘Em

Buccaneers D/ST at Patriots (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): If you notice a theme, it’s due to the fact that I’m high on the Buccaneers. After being embarrassed by the Rams last week, I like this unit to rebound against the Patriots and their rookie field general, Mac Jones. Their offense has committed five giveaways and averaged a mere 18 points.

Titans D/ST at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jets have the worst offense in the league to this point, averaging a meager 6.7 points and 250 yards of offense. Their offensive line has also surrendered 15 sacks of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, and the Jets have seven giveaways. This all makes the Titans D/ST an excellent streaming option.

More Starts

Saints D/ST vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Football D/ST at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Bargains

Football Team at Falcons ($3,500)

Packers D/ST vs. Steelers ($3,200)

Week 4 Sit ‘Em: Defenses

Sit of the Week

Patriots D/ST vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Patriots D/ST has been solid to this point in the season, but this is not the week to start them. With Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the explosive Buccaneers offense visiting Foxboro Stadium, New England’s defense could be in for a long afternoon. Keep the P-Men on the sidelines.

Sit ‘Em

Steelers D/ST at Packers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Steelers defense was supposed to be one of the top units in fantasy football this season. Instead, it’s averaged just six fantasy points per game while dealing with some big injuries. I’d fade the former Steel Curtain this week, as it heads to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.

Cardinals D/ST at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX): The Cardinals defense was on fire last week, scoring a league-high 21 fantasy points in a win over the Jaguars. Unfortunately, the competition is going to be far tougher this week when Arizona heads to Hollywood. With Matthew Stafford and the Rams playing at a high level, I’d sit the Cards this week.

More Sits

Eagles D/ST vs. Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Panthers D/ST at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

DFS Fades

Broncos D/ST vs. Ravens ($3,700)

Panthers D/ST at Cowboys ($3,400)

