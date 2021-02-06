Brown Repeats Desire to Play Left Tackle, Could Trade Be Next?

BALTIMORE — Ravens offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. reiterated his desire to stay at left tackle, which will heat up trade speculation.

Brown Jr. successfully made the switch from right to left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury. However, Stanley is expected to return to his position for the 2021 season.

Brown wants to stay on the blind side and caused a stir when he initially posted a message on Twitter that said, "I'm a LEFT tackle."

Brown repeated that stance this week, saying his desire to play left tackle is to fulfill the wishes of his late father and former Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Sr. They had a close relationship and Brown Jr. often wears a ceremonial bandana, which was the signature look of his father.

This means the Ravens might have to trade Brown to meet that demand and they'll have no shortage of suitors. Baltimore could accumulate several draft picks by trading Brown.

"It’s never been about the money," Orlando Brown Jr. wrote on Twitter. "I’m so appreciative for this organization and all my teammates. I couldn’t thank DeCosta enough, he’s a incredible football mind and one the best men I know. I want to live out the dream my dad had for me."

In October, the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $98.75, which makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle at $19.75 million per year.

Stanley was playing in the final year of his rookie deal and was eligible to test the free-agent market in 2021.

The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame. He has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens prior to suffering the ankle injury Week 8 against the Steelers.

Brown will earn a base salary of $920,000 this season and is eligible for free agency in 2022. However, he will want to get paid as a left tackle, which could earn him a bigger deal in the open market.

Brown earned back-to-back Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year honors in 2016 and 2017 as a left tackle at Oklahoma.

Brown, who was was selected in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons.

While there is some speculation the Ravens could trade Brown this offseason for additional draft picks, the Ravens have been committed to keeping their home-grown players.

"We want to keep our good, young players," DeCosta said. "That’s something that as I thought about myself and being a GM, I really wanted us to try and do. We have these players. We draft them. We like them. We know them. They really fit us, and we want our fans to be able to reap the enjoyment of these players over time if we can, again, based on the parameters of the salary cap.

"So, we will continue to engage in talks with all of our good, young players, and try and sign as many guys as we can. Sometimes, you just can’t get a deal done. Sometimes, you can. It’s great when you can, but sometimes, you can’t."