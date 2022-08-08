Ravens Camp Report: J.K. Dobbins Back on Field, Practice Notes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a boost when running back J.K. Dobbins was back on the practice field for the third week of training camp.

Dobbins passed his physical, was removed from the PUP list, and practiced for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury against Washington in the third preseason game.

Dobbins worked mostly in individual skills and was held out of the team skill drills.

The Ravens are hopeful that Dobbins will be available for the regular-season opener Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

In 2020, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart to be the starter. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

The question is whether he can equal that type of production one year removed from the knee injury.

Hamilton Bounces Back

Safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Isaiah Likely are having the most heated battles in training camp.

Likely has gotten the best of Hamilton on several occasions.

However, Hamilton bounced back Monday and had solid coverage against Likely in the one-one-drills, knocking down a couple of passes.

Hamilton also earned his first interception off a Tyler Huntley pass toward the sideline.

Proche Continues to Shine

Third-year wide receiver James Proche is having a stellar camp.

Proche beat cornerback Kyle Fuller twice, including a 40-yard touchdown reception. Proche also beat linebacker Patrick Queen and avoided Hamilton for a deft catch over the middle in traffic.

Proche should earn more playing time after being used sparingly over the past two seasons.

Slade Bolden Has Solid Day

Rookie free agent Slade Bolden continues to make plays.

During the one-on-one drills, he spun around and managed a one-handed catch against cornerback David Vereen. Bolden also caught several balls over the course of practice and did a solid job returning kicks.