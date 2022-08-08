Skip to main content

Ravens Camp Report: J.K. Dobbins Back on Field, Practice Notes

Running back injured knee last year.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got a boost when running back J.K. Dobbins was back on the practice field for the third week of training camp.

Dobbins passed his physical, was removed from the PUP list, and practiced for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury against Washington in the third preseason game. 

Dobbins worked mostly in individual skills and was held out of the team skill drills.  

The Ravens are hopeful that Dobbins will be available for the regular-season opener Sept. 11 against the New York Jets. 

In 2020, Dobbins had a solid training camp and worked his way up the depth chart to be the starter. He led the Ravens' running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Dobbins also recorded a rushing score in seven consecutive games, including the wild-card playoff game against Tennessee, which tied for the second-longest streak by a rookie in NFL history.

The question is whether he can equal that type of production one year removed from the knee injury. 

Hamilton Bounces Back

Safety Kyle Hamilton and tight end Isaiah Likely are having the most heated battles in training camp.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Likely has gotten the best of Hamilton on several occasions.

However, Hamilton bounced back Monday and had solid coverage against Likely in the one-one-drills, knocking down a couple of passes.

Hamilton also earned his first interception off a Tyler Huntley pass toward the sideline. 

Proche Continues to Shine

Third-year wide receiver James Proche is having a stellar camp. 

Proche beat cornerback Kyle Fuller twice, including a 40-yard touchdown reception. Proche also beat linebacker Patrick Queen and avoided Hamilton for a deft catch over the middle in traffic. 

Proche should earn more playing time after being used sparingly over the past two seasons. 

Slade Bolden Has Solid Day

Rookie free agent Slade Bolden continues to make plays.

During the one-on-one drills, he spun around and managed a one-handed catch against cornerback David Vereen. Bolden also caught several balls over the course of practice and did a solid job returning kicks. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_16835136
News

Ravens Reach Four-Year Extension With Kicker Justin Tucker

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
images
News

Ravens Rookie Tyler Linderbaum Reportedly Has Lisfranc Injury

By Todd Karpovich4 hours ago
fzqllui6i86nuafkzmzk
News

Ravens Have Optimistic Playoff Odds for 2022 Season

By Todd Karpovich5 hours ago
1295681774.0
News

Ravens Preseason Game 1 Vs. Titans: Breakdown

By Todd Karpovich8 hours ago
gettyimages-1186761233
News

Lamar Jackson Avoiding the Hits

By Todd KarpovichAug 7, 2022 10:05 AM EDT
shutterstock_12977351a
News

Ravens Camp Report: Slade Bolden, Jaylon Moore Shining

By Todd KarpovichAug 7, 2022 7:18 AM EDT
ngs4tcxvw8usm3fcs8ua
News

New Ravens OT Morgan Moses Impressed By Lamar Jackson

By Todd KarpovichAug 6, 2022 4:29 PM EDT
nzw69si4uwq71rn6tumb (1)
News

Ravens WR James Proche Takes Reps As Holder

By Todd KarpovichAug 6, 2022 10:14 AM EDT