Ravens Comfortable With McSorley Or Huntley As Backup QB ... For Now

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With Lamar Jackson sidelined with COVID-19, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley have gotten extra snaps over the first week of training camp.

The two young quarterbacks are competing for the main backup job behind Jackson.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is comfortable with that option and is not looking to add another veteran quarterback for now.

Both quarterbacks have played well over the past week and have been adept at throwing the ball downfield.

“It’s definitely something you think about," Harbaugh said. "I’ve seen you guys have written about that, but you have to find the best people, really at every position, for you team and what you do. So, we like those two guys – they fit our offense well. Are there veterans out there that might fit our offense well? There might be. There are guys. You can look at those guys, but there’s not a lot.

"There are a lot of quarterbacks out there, but do they fit us? To me, these guys fit us a lot better than most of the guys out there, and they’re good players. They’re very talented guys, and they’re very determined guys. Let’s give them a shot and see how they do. I think they’re going to do really well.”

McSorley, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft from Penn State, started the season as the No. 3 quarterback but shined once RG3 went down with a hamstring injury against the Steelers in Week 12. McSorley entered the game and threw the first touchdown pass of his career on a 70-yard strike to Hollywood Brown in the 19-14 loss.

However, McSorley also suffered a leg injury Week 14 against the Browns and did not play another snap. He finished the season completing three of 10 pass attempts for 90 yards with a touchdown. McSorley also ran for 17 yards on five carries.

"[We want to] control all the things we can control, and whatever opportunities, reps we can get, take advantage of it because sometimes you don’t always get those reps," McSorley said. "If you can get that opportunity to get in there and try to make the most out of it and really just use that time to build chemistry with these guys who we will be working within the preseason.”

Huntley, an undrafted rookie from Utah, took over the main backup when McSorley was injured, He flashed in his limited opportunities and played the entire fourth quarter in the divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Huntley completed three of his five pass attempts for 15 yards and ran for another 23 yards on 10 carries.

“It’s just a good opportunity for us to get a couple more reps, just learn the different aspects of being out there with the first team and everything. It’s just a good opportunity right now," Huntley said.