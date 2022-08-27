How to Watch, Listen to Ravens-Commanders Locally, Nationally

BALTIMORE — The Ravens close out preseason play when they host the Washington Commanders in a “Beltway Battle” at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.

Baltimore is coming off a 24-17 road victory at Arizona, which was the Ravens’ 22nd-consecutive preseason win dating back to 2016, extending their all-time NFL record.

The Ravens aim to go undefeated in the preseason for the sixth-straight season.

How to Watch

Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington, DC) WGAL Ch. 8 (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW Ch. 21 (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV Ch. 65 (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ-TV Ch. 33 (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT Ch. 47 (Delmarva area).

National TV: NFL Network (New York & New England areas)

Live video streams:

How to Listen

Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)

WBAL (1090 AM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM) Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Spanish radio : TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)

: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM) Radio streams: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android

Injury Update

Two Ravens are on the Physically Unable to Perform list: OLB Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and RB Gus Edwards (Reserve PUP, knee).

Rookie fourth-rounder TE Charlie Kolar (sports hernia) underwent surgery and has not participated in full-team training camp practices, while fellow rookie and second-rounder OLB David Ojabo continues to rehab an Achilles injury sustained during his March Pro Day.

Standouts RB J.K. Dobbins (knee), T Ronnie Stanley and CB Marcus Peters (knee), who both missed the entire 2021 season, recently came off PUP and have done limited work in practice.