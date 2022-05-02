Ravens Confident They Are Addressing Needs At Cornerback

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens selected two cornerbacks in the 2022 draft to provide depth behind Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

The Ravens selected two cornerbacks in the fourth round — Jalyn Armour-Davis from Alabama and Demarion Williams from Houston.

General manager Eric DeCosta those players are capable of making a first-year impact.

“I think both guys have the athletic ability and the cover skills that you look for," DeCosta said. "When you’re getting down to the fourth round, there’s a reason why those players are usually available, in some cases, especially corners – [they’re] probably lacking something, maybe. But you want traits, and you want guys who can cover; that’s important for that position. And if you get a guy that’s willing to come up and tackle, that’s even better. And so, you’re trying to find the perfect package of size and toughness and ball skills and all that, and you’re trying to really find a guy that has the most skills that you can at the position at that point. We thought the board kind of shaped up nicely this year for us in the fourth round, and we actually had discussed the fact that we would probably take two corners in the fourth round if we hadn’t already taken a corner.

"And so, that’s just kind of the way it shook out. Jalyn is a guy that … When you watch him, the first thing you notice is his feet and his coverability, really, his speed down the field. Damarion, I think is a feisty player; I think he’s a smart player, scheme-versatile, as well. So, both guys really fit us.

Baltimore needed to add depth at cornerback after losing several players this offseason, including Tavon Young and Anthony Averett. Injuries have been an issue with Armour-Davis. However, Jalyn Armour-Davis, 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, is a long and athletic corner. He runs a 4.39 40 and is solid against the run.

Williams should battle for a spot in the rotation in the secondary. Last season, he appeared in 13 games at defensive back and finished tied for second on the team in total tackles with 63. He also finished second on the team in pass breakups with eight

The Ravens could add a veteran before training camp, but they like Davis and Williams.

"A few weeks ago, Coach [Harbaugh] was working through the board, looking at corners and came in and said, ‘You know what? I was really nervous about the position, but now having seen these guys, I feel like there’s enough guys that we can take a few of these guys and really improve our depth.’ We may not be done, but we do see that now we have guys that can go out there and practice right away. We know we’re going to get Marcus back; we know we’re going to get Marlon back; but these guys provide a nice buffer for us in the short term.”