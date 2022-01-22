Ravens Could Add Playmaking Defensive Back with 14th Overall Pick

Baltimore needs help in the seondary.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are poised to select Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the 14th overall pick, according to FanNation's Zack Patraw.

"Great overall athlete with springy explosiveness," Patraw wrote. "Booth is shot out of a cannon, allowing him to break and make up lost ground quickly. Trusting his deep speed, he does not have to get hands on receivers as he can run with them stride for stride."

Booth, 6-feet, 200 pounds, finished his career for the Tigers with 68 tackles, nine passes defensed, one sack, and five interceptions.

Booth, who just finished his junior season. is a physical corner that excels in man coverage. Seldom tested after a few games, opposing quarterbacks often just looked the other way when facing Clemson.

Booth will be coveted because he is a complete corner that works in zone principles, man coverage, and helps in run support.

With a stacked defensive back class, look for Booth to excel in athletic testing and potentially separate himself at the top

Last season. Booth had 37 tackles, one interception and five passes defended. He was a first-team All-ACC selection.

Pro Football Focus ranks Booth 35th in their top-100 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

"I will never forget who I am and who made me," Booth posted on Twitter "It is with great gratitude and excitement that I inform you that I have chosen to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft!

"Whether I carried or was being carried, I could always depend on my teammates. The bond between me and my brothers made Clemson FB the experience of a lifetime."

Booth, who had three career interceptions, helped the Tigers win two ACC titles and make a pair of College Football Playoff appearances during his tenure at Clemson.