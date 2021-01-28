Ravens Assistant David Culley To Be New Texans Head Coach

HOUSTON— Ravens assistant David Culley is the new head coach of the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports.

Culley joined the Ravens in 2019 as the team’s assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach. Culley assisted the Ravens' offense, which ranked No. 1 in scoring – 33.2 ppg – in 2019, in creating a passing scheme that supported the team's rushing attack. However, Baltimore had the league's 32nd-ranked passing attack last season.

"Obviously, it’s a great job. It’s a great opportunity there," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said prior to the team's playoff game against the Bills. "They have a heck of an organization. I do believe that David Culley would be a tremendous hire for any team; maybe, especially the Texans with Deshaun Watson."

David Culley worked with the Ravens young wide receivers.

Culley, a Tennessee native and the first Black quarterback in Vanderbilt history, was one of only two candidates to have been interviewed twice by general manager Nick Caserio. Buffalo defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Leslie Frazier was interviewed on Jan. 26, followed by Culley on the next day.

Culley, 65, has coached in the NFL since 1994 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills. Throughout that span, he has never served as a coordinator or head coach but specialized in coaching offensive skill positions. However, he was the assistant head coach to Andy Reid in Kansas City from 2013-2016.

Culley becomes the first Black head coach hired of seven this season, and the second minority along with new Jets coach Robert Saleh.

The Texans fired Bill O'Brien as head coach and general manager after starting the 2020 season 0-4. Romeo Crennel ultimately went 4-8 as interim head coach, before an already tumultuous season worsened in recent weeks with reports that franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson is frustrated with the organization and may want out.

Perhaps Culley can be the calming presence this team needs in the locker room to get all 53 guys on the same page once again. Working with Watson will be the start of that, and should be aided by the Houston plan to retain Tim Kelly, a Watson confidante, as the offensive coordinator.

— Todd Karpovich contributed to this article.