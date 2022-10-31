Ravens Defense Gets Major Boost with Acquisition of Linebacker Roquan Smith

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens made a bold move to improve their defense with the acquisition of inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears.

The Ravens add a physical presence that can make plays sideline-to-sideline.

Smith, 25, has the second-most tackles with 606 in the NFL since 2018, trailing only Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, who amassed 656 over that same period.

In exchange for Smith, the Ravens sent second and fifth-round picks in 2023 to the Bears. Smith was the eighth overall selection in the 2018 draft from Georgia.

It was a bold move by Ravens GM Eric DeCosta, who hates to give up draft picks but it was a move the team had to make to bolster its linebackers room.

His presence will also benefit fellow inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who is already having his best season as a pro. Veteran linebacker Josh Bynes has been dealing with some injuries.

Smith leads the league with 83 total tackles and is third in the NFL with 52 solo tackles over eight games.



Smith is in the final year of his rookie contract and is making $9.7 million so the Ravens could also try to sign him to an extension. He was not happy in Chicago and held a hold-in during training camp trying to negotiate a new deal.

Smith also has not been happy with the performance of the Bears' defense this season.

"Defense, we didn't play to our standard and it's unacceptable and it started with me," he said after Sunday's 49-29 loss to Dallas. "It's just gotta get better and we all have to get better with our individual assignments."

He will be part of a more aggressive group in Baltimore.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.