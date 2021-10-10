Ravens Depth at Running Back, Wide Receiver Is 'Good Problem'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Ravens are getting healthier at wide receiver and they already have four running backs on the depth chart capable of carrying the load.

Now, the challenge is not only getting these players enough touches but also choosing which of them will be active gameday.

"Without question, that’s a really good problem to have," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "You have good problems and bad problems; I like the good ones. So, that’s definitely going to be a consideration as well. As the roster gets put together for a game, there’s defense, there’s special teams, [and] there are a lot of things that go into that. So, the bottom line is for us, really, everybody in that locker room, we have to count on all of them. Because at some point, it could be every week, it could be 14 weeks, 12 weeks, 10 weeks or five weeks – they all have to help the team win.”

With rookie Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin due to be back in the lineup, the Ravens wide receivers will consist of Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Devin Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace. They will probably only keep five active on gameday.

The Ravens had to overhaul their running backs room when J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill each suffered season-ending injuries in training camp.

As a result, the Ravens brought in Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell to join Ty'Son Williams, who was already on the roster.

Last week against the Broncos, the Ravens made a surprise move when they decided to deactivate running back Williams, who leads the team with 6.1 yards per carry,

Again, Roman likes the challenge.

“A lot of different things, but we want to keep guys fresh, too – that’s one thing. I definitely wouldn’t read too much into that, either," Roman said. "We like all of them. They all have slightly different styles. I think we’re really starting to learn more about each one, and that’s a big part of it, really, and give each and everybody opportunities. Getting four running backs up for a game, that’s hard to do.

"But I think they’re all worthy of it. Le’Veon [Bell] played last week. I thought he played really well in a lot of areas [and] maximized every opportunity he got. But we’re continuing to learn and work through that – that’s the exciting part.”