J.K. Dobbins Dominating Despite Lack of Final Burst for Ravens

Ravens running back has rushed for more than 100 yards in past two games.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the second straight week, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins had long runs before being caught from behind before he could reach the end zone.

That's part of the challenge of recovering from a serious knee injury.

Dobbins, however, is confident that burst will return.

“We were running the football well, but part of this is on me. I don’t have my speed and I don’t have the normal speed that I had, right now, and I am going to continue to work to get it," He said. "We would score touchdowns if I just score from deep. I am going to put that on me because that is what the team drafted me for is to make plays like that.

"We are going to continue to get better, the running game is going to continue to get better, and it is going to keep stacking.”

In a 16-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, Dobbins had a 44-yard run before being caught by safety Minkah Fitzgerald. He still scored from th 4 on the next play. Dobbins finished with 120 yards on 15 carries.

The following game against the Browns, Dobbins had a 37-yard run before being tackled by safety Ronnie Harrison. Dobbins finished with 125 yards on 13 carries.

The offense has scored two touchdowns in the past three games.

“We are frustrated for sure," Dobbins said. "It is on us, though. It is not on the coach, and it is not on any of the coaches. It is on us. We have to score. Like I said, we have to make plays. We are not making the plays. We are not scoring touchdowns, and somebody has to score them.

"I take ownership in that, too, because I am not scoring the long ones whenever they are there. I have to do that. It is on me. I have to do that, and I have to be a sparkplug.”