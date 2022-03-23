Ravens Draft Prospect: Purdue Edge Rusher George Karlaftis

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens need to boost their pass rush, especially with the caliber of quarterbacks in the AFC.

Baltimore thought it had landed Za'Darius Smith in free agency, but he pulled out of the deal to sign with the Vikings.

As a result, the Ravens could look to the draft to find an edge rusher and one potential target is Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with the 14th overall pick.

Here is a breakdown of Karlaftis courtesy of The Draft Bible:

Pros

"A player’s draft profile largely comes down to traits, production and favorable projection to an NFL scheme. Purdue’s George Karlaftis boasts all three. A well-built athlete, the Boilermakers’ star has high-level starter potential at defensive end in both a 4-3 and a 3-4 defense; he is a better fit in a 4-3 front. He can kick inside to 4-3 defensive tackle on passing downs. Karlaftis has consistently won since reaching the college level, in part, because of his active and precise hands. He initiates contact with NFL length, flashing dominance when he wins leverage. What’s more, he frequently strings moves together.

In general, the Purdue standout is a very dangerous power rusher. Karlaftis properly identifies and attacks an offensive tackle’s soft inside shoulder. He has heavy hands to put linemen on their heels and excellent speed to power to flatten to the passer through engagement. Further, Karlaftis is an above-average mover for his size; his linear burst is particularly impressive. The Greece native makes clean inside cuts and has an effective inside spin.

The experienced starter’s quickness, hands and timing make linemen whiff often. Even when he is unable to bring the quarterback down, Karlaftis regularly pushes the pocket to make the signal-caller uncomfortable. The defensive end can operate as both the looper and the crasher on stunts. Against the run, Karlaftis has the length to stack, window and replace."

Cons

"Inconsistent players, by nature, tend to show their best and their worst week-in and week-out. One of college football’s more dominant pass rushers, Karlaftis is somewhat erratic from play to play. His first step is sometimes impressive and sometimes completely uninspiring. The power rusher is slow in and out of changes of direction.

Further, his inconsistent pad level and occasionally wide hands give up his chest. What’s more, Karlaftis struggles to work through contact to his frame. He is completely locked up at times. Even tight ends have success blocking him. Moreover, the Purdue star is very stiff in his ankles and at the waist. Consequently, Karlaftis works too far upfield up the outside track and cannot corner to the passer. Even if he beats linemen with speed at the snap, he cannot always finish the play.

The Greece native overuses his spin move; this makes it more predictable and, as a result, less effective. In run defense, Karlaftis is removed and sealed from plays too easily. He plays with unreliable gap integrity. He is also an inconsistent tackler, ostensibly lacking grip strength at the point of contact. He plays the ball carrier’s inside leg and exhibits questionable effort. Karlaftis struggled against NFL-caliber linemen and tight ends at Ohio State in 2021; the Buckeyes revealed that the threat he poses is substantially reduced if he cannot overpower his opponents."

Summary

"The 2022 NFL Draft features various defensive end and outside linebackers that will make waves as rookies. George Karlaftis should be considered one of the class’s top power rushers. He complements his natural strength with hand usage and length. What’s more, he is an explosive mover. That said, the Purdue star is limited by inconsistency, stiffness and a one-track style. He projects as an underwhelming starter early but can grow to a Pro Bowl level."