Ravens Potential Draft Target: Tackle Ikem Ekwonu

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There is no doubt the Ravens are going to select an offensive tackle in this year's NFL draft.

The only question is who and where?

General manager Eric DeCosta could pull the trigger on a tackle if a talented player falls to them with the 14th overall pick.

That player could be North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu, who stands at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds.

The Athletic called Ekwonu “the most feared lineman in the ACC.” He's a physical player that would provide the Ravens with an edge on the ol-line.

Pro Football Focus contends that Ekwonu could indeed be there when the Ravens make their first-round selection.

"Baltimore was battered by injuries in 2021," PFF's Sam Monsoon writes. "The Ravens secondary was decimated and they lost their entire running back stable at one point or other, but the offensive line could use some contingencies even if Ronnie Stanley returns to play at 100 percent.

"Ekwonu is flying up some draft boards with 85.0-plus PFF run-blocking grades in each of his college seasons and above 90 in his last two. In Baltimore's offense, he is a dream fit."

Here is Ekwonu's analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

"Very strong and aggressive guard who has started at tackle. Ekwonu is a competitive finisher, consistently creating movement in the run game and possessing the footspeed to pass protect on the interior. Playing with his chest over his toes hurts his balance and he struggles in pass protection on an island. Ekwonu projects as a starting guard early on in his career who will make a difference as a run blocker. Technical fixes should allow him to be a very good NFL starter by his second or third season."