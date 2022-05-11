Ravens DT Travis Jones' Mindset Is 'To Go Out There and Dominate'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Numerous pundits believed the Ravens were able to snag one of the biggest steals of the draft by getting defensive tackle Travis Jones in the fourth round.

Jones played at Connecticut and likely would have been selected higher had he gone to a more powerful collegiate program.

He is expected to make an immediate impact on the defensive line and is embracing the opportunity.

"I feel like. If Coach [Harbaugh] wants me out there, I’m going to be out there. If he takes me out, then I’ll be out," Jones said. I have the mindset to go out there and dominate every snap I’m on the field.”

Jones was a three-star offensive guard recruit from Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven, Conn., and several Power 5 schools offer him scholarships, including Rutgers, Boston College and Temple. However, he stayed in-state with the Huskies.

Travis Jones could play his way into the rotation with the Ravens.

"UConn was home for me. I lived right down the street from UConn," Jones said. "If you start something, you have to finish it. So, I started with them, and I was going to finish with them.”

Jones tallied 47 tackles (16 solo) and a career-high 4.5 sacks in 11 games in 2020.

Jones had an impressive NFL Combine, which impressed the Ravens. He tried to model his game after Akiem Hicks and Fletcher Cox.

"He’s a bigger guy," GM Eric DeCosta said. "When you guys see him, he’s going to kind of harken back to some of the guys we’ve had come through here, some of the big guys we’ve had. He’s a legit 335-pound guy – carries his weight very well. And saying that, he’s got unusual quickness for his size. There’s a lot of development that can take place and will take place with our coaches. I should say that [assistant head coach / defensive line] Anthony Weaver really, really sees the potential with this guy.

"And for someone like me, who’s trying to kind of synthesize all the information, when you get a coach that just really, really stands on the table for a guy, it’s a very valuable thing, and I’m excited for Anthony to coach this guy. I think this is going to be a really good marriage.”