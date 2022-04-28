Ravens Final 2022 Mock Draft Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The NFL draft is just hours away and the Ravens have the 14th overall pick.

GM Eric DeCosta has a big decision to make with that first-round pick.

Here's a final look at the players the Ravens could select:

Trent McDuffie

— Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN

The pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Analysis: "The Ravens could go in several directions here, including offensive tackle (will Ronnie Stanley ever be the same again?) and defensive end (Calais Campbell is back, but he's 35). When I look at this depth chart, though, I see corner depth as an issue. McDuffie has the versatility to play outside and in the slot, and he also will wrap up and bring down ball carriers. in the run game. He's physical."

— Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

The pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Analysis: "As a man-heavy team, the Ravens cannot resist adding a talented cover corner with outstanding instincts and skills."

Nate Davis, USA Today

The pick: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Analysis: "The latest in a long line of quality Huskies corners, he has 4.4 speed, elite cover skills, smarts and the versatility to play in just about any scheme. The Ravens have historically stockpiled first-rate DBs yet have developed a need with Tavon Young moving to Chicago and Marcus Peters, who's got a year left on his contract, trying to rebound from a torn ACL."

Jermaine Johnson II

— Todd McShay, ESPN

The pick: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

Analysis: "Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum would be a good pick after the Ravens lost Bradley Bozeman to free agency. But could the Ravens afford to ignore Johnson's fall out of the top 10 right into their lap at No. 14? They were in the bottom 10 last year in sacks (34), and only Tyus Bowser (seven sacks) and Odafe Oweh (five) made much of a dent there. Johnson had 12 sacks and 46 pressures at FSU in 2021, frequently using his quick feet, powerful hands and arsenal of pass-rush moves to overwhelm blockers. If Linderbaum does end up with the Ravens, I'd bet it comes after a trade down the Round 1 board."

— Connor Orr, SI

The pick: Jermaine Johnson II, edge, Florida State

Analysis: "Drafting Johnson would give the Ravens one of the best young edge tandems in the league—an athletic set of players who could torture Joe Burrow and get upfield quickly to keep Deshaun Watson in the pocket. Obviously, a cornerback makes some sense here for Baltimore, but if you think long-term about the way the AFC North is shaping up, the value will be in more players to swarm the passer."

George Karlaftis

— Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

The pick: George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue

Analysis: "Baltimore's signing of Morgan Moses eliminates the dire need at offensive tackle. Karlaftis plays with the passion and effort the Ravens covet."

— Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

The pick: George Karlaftis, edge, Purdue

Analysis: "At his pro day, Karlaftis told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that his self comp is Khalil Mack. The Ravens would be ecstatic if he ended up being 75 percent of Mack. I am high on Karlaftis, primarily due to his power rush."

Trevor Penning

— Peter Schrager, NFL.com

The pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Analysis: "Love this fit, both for the landing spot and value. Lamar Jackson will relish playing behind Penning, who has a nasty streak the Ravens may have lost when they traded Orlando Brown Jr. a year ago."

— Peter King, NBC Sports

The pick: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Analysis: "The fourth tackle, clearly, on boards around the league would be a very good fit in Baltimore, where there’s a hole at right tackle (31-year-old Morgan Moses due to fill it as of today) and where left tackle Ronnie Stanley has struggled to stay healthy. Penning started 31 games at left tackle for Northern Iowa, and his size (6-7, 325) would play well on either side. I think the Ravens feel good enough about Stanley’s future to not be forced into taking a tackle here."

— Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

Tyler Linderbaum

The pick: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Analysis: "The Ravens are looking for an interior stud and should focus on center with Kevin Zeitler serving well as right guard and Bradley Bozeman gone in free agency. Linderbaum, who has been working with former Iowa star turned Ravens legend Marshal Yanda, would be ideal inside."

Jordan Davis

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

The pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Analysis: "Davis is an enigma — an all-time freak of an athlete who needs projection in several different ways to justify a draft pick this high. Baltimore has a history of coveting big bodies up front and has the kind of program to help him realize his potential. Davis has only played a little over 1,100 snaps in his entire college career and notched only 30 pressures in four years. A team drafting him believes his impact can be orders of magnitude higher than that."

Todd Karpovich, Raven Country

The pick: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Analysis: "The Ravens have holes to fill on the defensive line, and they could have an opportunity to find the perfect fit for their team with Davis. He is physically imposing at 6'6", 341 pounds. Davis is stout against the run, which is a key area for the Ravens. Davis is frequently double-teamed so he did not have gaudy stats, but this opened opportunities for teammates to make plays."