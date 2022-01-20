Ravens Finish 2021 Ranked No. 1 for Special Teams
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Led by Pro Bowlers Justin Tucker and Devin Duvernay, the Ravens finished the 2021 season ranked No. 1 for special teams, according to Rick Gosselin, who has covered the NFL for 49 years.
Here is the final ratings across several categories.
2021 NFL SPECIAL TEAMS RANKINGS
1. Baltimore, 241.5
2. Indianapolis, 272
3. Seattle, 276
4. Kansas City, 298.5
5. New Orleans, 299.5
6. Dallas, 301
7. Detroit, 310.5
8. Buffalo, 316.5
9. Chicago, 330
10. NY Giants, 332
11. Las Vegas, 333.5
12. Cincinnati, 341
13. NY Jets, 343
14. Houston, 346
15. Minnesota, 347
16. LA Rams, 350
17. Pittsburgh, 364.5
18. New England, 376.5
19. Tennessee, 377
20. Washington, 384.5
21. Philadelphia, 385.5
22. Miami, 393
23. Atlanta, 408.5
24. Jacksonville, 409.5
25. SF 49ers, 414
26. Arizona, 419.5
27. Denver, 421
28. Carolina, 428.5
29. Tampa Bay, 429
30. Cleveland, 443
31. LA Chargers, 444
32. Green Bay, 482.5
KICKOFF RETURNS
1. NY Jets, 27.4 yards
2. Minnesota, 26.5
3. Washington, 25.1
4. LA Chargers, 25.0
5. Dallas, 24.8
Worst: Denver, 16.2 yards
PUNT RETURNS
1. Baltimore, 13.8 yards
2. NY Jets, 12.1
3. Kansas City, 12.0
4. Chicago, 11.7
5. LA Rams, 11.31
Worst: LA Chargers, 5.9 yards
KICKOFF COVERAGE
1. NY Giants, 17.810 yards
2. NY Jets, 17.818
3. Buffalo, 18.0
4. Baltimore, 18.6
5. Kansas City, 18.8
Worst: Denver, 39.4 yards
PUNT COVERAGE
1, Kansas City, 4.9 yards
2. Buffalo, 5.6
3. Denver, 6.4
4. Dallas, 6.5
5. LA Rams, 6.7
Worst: Green Bay, 12.8 yards
KICKOFF STARTNG POINT
1. Seattle, 26.8-yard line
2. Indianapolis, 26.7
3. Buffalo, 26.6
Minnesota, 26.6
5. NY Jets, 26.4
Worst: Green Bay, 23.4-yard line
OPPONENT STARTING POINT
1. Cleveland, 23.2-yard line
2. Buffalo, 23.7
3. Detroit, 23.8
NY Giants, 23.8
5. Indianapolis, 24.1
New Orleans, 24.1
Tennessee, 24.1
Worst: Jacksonville, 30.1-yard line
PUNTING
1. Las Vegas, 50.0 yards
2. Detroit, 49.2
3. Arizona, 48.8
4. Dallas 48.4
5. New Orleans, 47.7
Worst: Tampa Bay, 42.0 yards
NET PUNTING
1. Dallas, 44.6 yards
2. Jacksonville, 43.3
3. Kansas City, 43.1
4. Denver, 42.8
5. LA Rams, 42.6
Worst: LA Chargers, 36.5 yards
INSIDE THE 20 PUNTS
1. Seattle, 40
2. Houston, 37
3. Miami, 31
4. New Orleans, 29
5. Denver, 28
Jacksonville, 28
Las Vegas, 28
Worst: Arizona, LA Chargers, 12 apiece
OPPONENT PUNTING
1. NY Jets, 41.9 yards
2. NY Giants, 43.5
3. Philadelphia, 43.6
4. Dallas, 44.0
5. Houston, 44.08
Worst: Denver, 50.4 yards
OPPONENT NET PUNTING
1. Chicago, 37.2 yards
2. Pittsburgh, 38.0
3. NY Jets, 38.1
4. Tennessee, 38.7
5. NY Giants, 39.0
Worst: Denver, 43.9 yards
FIELD GOALS
1. Las Vegas, 40
2. New England, 36
Pittsburgh, 36
4. Baltimore, 35
5. Minnesota, 33
Worst: Cleveland, 16
FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
1. Baltimore, 94.5 percent
2. LA Rams, 94.1
3. Atlanta, 93.1
4. Las Vegas, 93.0
5. New England, 92.3
Worst: Cleveland, 72.2 percent
OPPONENT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE
1. New England, 66.6 percent
2. Cincinnati, 74.1
3. Baltimore, 75.0
4. Denver, 77.4
5. SF 49ers, 77.7
Worst: Cleveland, 96.2 percent
EXTRA POINT PERCENTAGE
1. Buffalo, 100 percent
Philadelphia, 100
Baltimore, 100
Atlanta, 100
NY Giants, 100
Worst: New Orleans, 81.5 percent
POINTS SCORED
1. Dallas, 18 points
Indianapolis, 18
3. Seattle, 14
4. Chicago, 12
Jacksonville, 12
Minnesota, 12
Worst: 17 teams tied with 0 points
POINTS ALLOWED
1. 17 teams tied with 0
Worst: Jacksonville, 24 points
BLOCKED KICKS
1. Dallas, 5
2. Denver, 3
3. Buffalo, 2
Indianapolis, 2
Jacksonville, 2
New Orleans, 2
Philadelphia, 2
Pittsburgh, 2
Worst: 11 teams tied with 0
OPPONENT BLOCKED KICKS
1. 15 teams tied with 0
Worst: Washington, 6
TAKEAWAYS
1. Buffalo, 3
Indianapolis, 3
SF 49ers, 3
Seattle, 3
5. Green Bay, 2
Houston, 2
Kansas City, 2
Las Vegas, 2
Worst: 12 teams tied with 0
GIVEAWAYS
1. 13 teams tied with 0
Worst: Miami, 4
PENALTIES
1. Indianapolis, 2 penalties, 25 yards
2. Cincinnati, 4, 39
3. SF 49ers, 7, 57
4. Baltimore, 10, 74
5. LA Rams, 10, 86
Worst: NY Jets, 20 penalties, 191 yards