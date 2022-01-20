Skip to main content

Ravens Finish 2021 Ranked No. 1 for Special Teams

Baltimore has long history of dominant special teams.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Led by Pro Bowlers Justin Tucker and Devin Duvernay, the Ravens finished the 2021 season ranked No. 1 for special teams, according to Rick Gosselin, who has covered the NFL for 49 years.  

Here is the final ratings across several categories.

2021 NFL SPECIAL TEAMS RANKINGS

1. Baltimore, 241.5

2. Indianapolis, 272

3. Seattle, 276

4. Kansas City, 298.5

5. New Orleans, 299.5

6. Dallas, 301

7. Detroit, 310.5

8. Buffalo, 316.5

9. Chicago, 330

10. NY Giants, 332

11. Las Vegas, 333.5

12. Cincinnati, 341

13. NY Jets, 343

14. Houston, 346

15. Minnesota, 347

16. LA Rams, 350

17. Pittsburgh, 364.5

18. New England, 376.5

19. Tennessee, 377

20. Washington, 384.5

21. Philadelphia, 385.5

22. Miami, 393

23. Atlanta, 408.5

24. Jacksonville, 409.5

25. SF 49ers, 414

26. Arizona, 419.5

27. Denver, 421

28. Carolina, 428.5

29. Tampa Bay, 429

30. Cleveland, 443

31. LA Chargers, 444

32. Green Bay, 482.5

KICKOFF RETURNS

1. NY Jets, 27.4 yards

2. Minnesota, 26.5

3. Washington, 25.1

4. LA Chargers, 25.0

5. Dallas, 24.8

Worst: Denver, 16.2 yards

PUNT RETURNS

1. Baltimore, 13.8 yards

2. NY Jets, 12.1

3. Kansas City, 12.0

4. Chicago, 11.7

5. LA Rams, 11.31

Worst: LA Chargers, 5.9 yards

KICKOFF COVERAGE

1. NY Giants, 17.810 yards

2. NY Jets, 17.818

3. Buffalo, 18.0

4. Baltimore, 18.6

5. Kansas City, 18.8

Worst: Denver, 39.4 yards

PUNT COVERAGE

1, Kansas City, 4.9 yards

2. Buffalo, 5.6

3. Denver, 6.4

4. Dallas, 6.5

5. LA Rams, 6.7

Worst: Green Bay, 12.8 yards

KICKOFF STARTNG POINT

1. Seattle, 26.8-yard line

2. Indianapolis, 26.7

3. Buffalo, 26.6

Minnesota, 26.6

5. NY Jets, 26.4

Worst: Green Bay, 23.4-yard line

OPPONENT STARTING POINT

1. Cleveland, 23.2-yard line

2. Buffalo, 23.7

3. Detroit, 23.8

NY Giants, 23.8

5. Indianapolis, 24.1

New Orleans, 24.1

Tennessee, 24.1

Worst: Jacksonville, 30.1-yard line

PUNTING

1. Las Vegas, 50.0 yards

2. Detroit, 49.2

3. Arizona, 48.8

4. Dallas 48.4

5. New Orleans, 47.7

Worst: Tampa Bay, 42.0 yards

NET PUNTING

1. Dallas, 44.6 yards

2. Jacksonville, 43.3

3. Kansas City, 43.1

4. Denver, 42.8

5. LA Rams, 42.6

Worst: LA Chargers, 36.5 yards

INSIDE THE 20 PUNTS

1. Seattle, 40

Read More

2. Houston, 37

3. Miami, 31

4. New Orleans, 29

5. Denver, 28

Jacksonville, 28

Las Vegas, 28

Worst: Arizona, LA Chargers, 12 apiece

OPPONENT PUNTING

1. NY Jets, 41.9 yards

2. NY Giants, 43.5

3. Philadelphia, 43.6

4. Dallas, 44.0

5. Houston, 44.08

Worst: Denver, 50.4 yards

OPPONENT NET PUNTING

1. Chicago, 37.2 yards

2. Pittsburgh, 38.0

3. NY Jets, 38.1

4. Tennessee, 38.7

5. NY Giants, 39.0

Worst: Denver, 43.9 yards

FIELD GOALS

1. Las Vegas, 40

2. New England, 36

Pittsburgh, 36

4. Baltimore, 35

5. Minnesota, 33

Worst: Cleveland, 16

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

1. Baltimore, 94.5 percent

2. LA Rams, 94.1

3. Atlanta, 93.1

4. Las Vegas, 93.0

5. New England, 92.3

Worst: Cleveland, 72.2 percent

OPPONENT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

1. New England, 66.6 percent

2. Cincinnati, 74.1

3. Baltimore, 75.0

4. Denver, 77.4

5. SF 49ers, 77.7

Worst: Cleveland, 96.2 percent

EXTRA POINT PERCENTAGE

1. Buffalo, 100 percent

Philadelphia, 100

Baltimore, 100

Atlanta, 100

NY Giants, 100

Worst: New Orleans, 81.5 percent

POINTS SCORED

1. Dallas, 18 points

Indianapolis, 18

3. Seattle, 14

4. Chicago, 12

Jacksonville, 12

Minnesota, 12

Worst: 17 teams tied with 0 points

POINTS ALLOWED

1. 17 teams tied with 0

Worst: Jacksonville, 24 points

BLOCKED KICKS

1. Dallas, 5

2. Denver, 3

3. Buffalo, 2

Indianapolis, 2

Jacksonville, 2

New Orleans, 2

Philadelphia, 2

Pittsburgh, 2

Worst: 11 teams tied with 0

OPPONENT BLOCKED KICKS

1. 15 teams tied with 0

Worst: Washington, 6

TAKEAWAYS

1. Buffalo, 3

Indianapolis, 3

SF 49ers, 3

Seattle, 3

5. Green Bay, 2

Houston, 2

Kansas City, 2

Las Vegas, 2

Worst: 12 teams tied with 0

GIVEAWAYS

1. 13 teams tied with 0

Worst: Miami, 4

PENALTIES

1. Indianapolis, 2 penalties, 25 yards

2. Cincinnati, 4, 39

3. SF 49ers, 7, 57

4. Baltimore, 10, 74

5. LA Rams, 10, 86

Worst: NY Jets, 20 penalties, 191 yards

USATSI_16835136
News

Ravens Finish 2021 Ranked No. 1 for Special Teams

1 minute ago
USATSI_17300332
News

Lamar Jackson Contract Situation Will Be Center of Attention ... Again

2 hours ago
USATSI_17304537
News

Iowa Center Linked to Ravens in First Round of NFL Draft

19 hours ago
USATSI_16791006
News

Ravens Top 5 Wins of 2021

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17479519
News

Do Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray Factor in Ravens Future?

Jan 19, 2022
USATSI_17523233
News

Kyler Murray Joins Long List of Young QB to Struggle in Playoffs

Jan 18, 2022
Seymour_K_USATSI_15312519
News

Ravens Add Valuable Depth by Re-Signing Cornerback Kevon Seymour

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_13770457
News

How Former Ravens Fared in First-Round of Playoffs

Jan 18, 2022