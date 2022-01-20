Ravens Finish 2021 Ranked No. 1 for Special Teams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Led by Pro Bowlers Justin Tucker and Devin Duvernay, the Ravens finished the 2021 season ranked No. 1 for special teams, according to Rick Gosselin, who has covered the NFL for 49 years.

Here is the final ratings across several categories.

2021 NFL SPECIAL TEAMS RANKINGS

1. Baltimore, 241.5

2. Indianapolis, 272

3. Seattle, 276

4. Kansas City, 298.5

5. New Orleans, 299.5

6. Dallas, 301

7. Detroit, 310.5

8. Buffalo, 316.5

9. Chicago, 330

10. NY Giants, 332

11. Las Vegas, 333.5

12. Cincinnati, 341

13. NY Jets, 343

14. Houston, 346

15. Minnesota, 347

16. LA Rams, 350

17. Pittsburgh, 364.5

18. New England, 376.5

19. Tennessee, 377

20. Washington, 384.5

21. Philadelphia, 385.5

22. Miami, 393

23. Atlanta, 408.5

24. Jacksonville, 409.5

25. SF 49ers, 414

26. Arizona, 419.5

27. Denver, 421

28. Carolina, 428.5

29. Tampa Bay, 429

30. Cleveland, 443

31. LA Chargers, 444

32. Green Bay, 482.5

KICKOFF RETURNS

1. NY Jets, 27.4 yards

2. Minnesota, 26.5

3. Washington, 25.1

4. LA Chargers, 25.0

5. Dallas, 24.8

Worst: Denver, 16.2 yards

PUNT RETURNS

1. Baltimore, 13.8 yards

2. NY Jets, 12.1

3. Kansas City, 12.0

4. Chicago, 11.7

5. LA Rams, 11.31

Worst: LA Chargers, 5.9 yards

KICKOFF COVERAGE

1. NY Giants, 17.810 yards

2. NY Jets, 17.818

3. Buffalo, 18.0

4. Baltimore, 18.6

5. Kansas City, 18.8

Worst: Denver, 39.4 yards

PUNT COVERAGE

1, Kansas City, 4.9 yards

2. Buffalo, 5.6

3. Denver, 6.4

4. Dallas, 6.5

5. LA Rams, 6.7

Worst: Green Bay, 12.8 yards

KICKOFF STARTNG POINT

1. Seattle, 26.8-yard line

2. Indianapolis, 26.7

3. Buffalo, 26.6

Minnesota, 26.6

5. NY Jets, 26.4

Worst: Green Bay, 23.4-yard line

OPPONENT STARTING POINT

1. Cleveland, 23.2-yard line

2. Buffalo, 23.7

3. Detroit, 23.8

NY Giants, 23.8

5. Indianapolis, 24.1

New Orleans, 24.1

Tennessee, 24.1

Worst: Jacksonville, 30.1-yard line

PUNTING

1. Las Vegas, 50.0 yards

2. Detroit, 49.2

3. Arizona, 48.8

4. Dallas 48.4

5. New Orleans, 47.7

Worst: Tampa Bay, 42.0 yards

NET PUNTING

1. Dallas, 44.6 yards

2. Jacksonville, 43.3

3. Kansas City, 43.1

4. Denver, 42.8

5. LA Rams, 42.6

Worst: LA Chargers, 36.5 yards

INSIDE THE 20 PUNTS

1. Seattle, 40

2. Houston, 37

3. Miami, 31

4. New Orleans, 29

5. Denver, 28

Jacksonville, 28

Las Vegas, 28

Worst: Arizona, LA Chargers, 12 apiece

OPPONENT PUNTING

1. NY Jets, 41.9 yards

2. NY Giants, 43.5

3. Philadelphia, 43.6

4. Dallas, 44.0

5. Houston, 44.08

Worst: Denver, 50.4 yards

OPPONENT NET PUNTING

1. Chicago, 37.2 yards

2. Pittsburgh, 38.0

3. NY Jets, 38.1

4. Tennessee, 38.7

5. NY Giants, 39.0

Worst: Denver, 43.9 yards

FIELD GOALS

1. Las Vegas, 40

2. New England, 36

Pittsburgh, 36

4. Baltimore, 35

5. Minnesota, 33

Worst: Cleveland, 16

FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

1. Baltimore, 94.5 percent

2. LA Rams, 94.1

3. Atlanta, 93.1

4. Las Vegas, 93.0

5. New England, 92.3

Worst: Cleveland, 72.2 percent

OPPONENT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE

1. New England, 66.6 percent

2. Cincinnati, 74.1

3. Baltimore, 75.0

4. Denver, 77.4

5. SF 49ers, 77.7

Worst: Cleveland, 96.2 percent

EXTRA POINT PERCENTAGE

1. Buffalo, 100 percent

Philadelphia, 100

Baltimore, 100

Atlanta, 100

NY Giants, 100

Worst: New Orleans, 81.5 percent

POINTS SCORED

1. Dallas, 18 points

Indianapolis, 18

3. Seattle, 14

4. Chicago, 12

Jacksonville, 12

Minnesota, 12

Worst: 17 teams tied with 0 points

POINTS ALLOWED

1. 17 teams tied with 0

Worst: Jacksonville, 24 points

BLOCKED KICKS

1. Dallas, 5

2. Denver, 3

3. Buffalo, 2

Indianapolis, 2

Jacksonville, 2

New Orleans, 2

Philadelphia, 2

Pittsburgh, 2

Worst: 11 teams tied with 0

OPPONENT BLOCKED KICKS

1. 15 teams tied with 0

Worst: Washington, 6

TAKEAWAYS

1. Buffalo, 3

Indianapolis, 3

SF 49ers, 3

Seattle, 3

5. Green Bay, 2

Houston, 2

Kansas City, 2

Las Vegas, 2

Worst: 12 teams tied with 0

GIVEAWAYS

1. 13 teams tied with 0

Worst: Miami, 4

PENALTIES

1. Indianapolis, 2 penalties, 25 yards

2. Cincinnati, 4, 39

3. SF 49ers, 7, 57

4. Baltimore, 10, 74

5. LA Rams, 10, 86

Worst: NY Jets, 20 penalties, 191 yards