Will Joe Flacco Land in the Ravens Ring of Honor?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Joe Flacco was one of the most polarizing figures in the history of the Ravens.

Flacco also became part of a national debate about whether he was an "elite quarterback."

Flacco spent 11 seasons in Baltimore and owns almost every career statistic for a quarterback in Ravens history. He also led the team to three AFC Championship Games and had just one losing season.

"Joe Flacco is a great talent," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's an even better person. He's the best quarterback in the history of the Ravens, without question. That's not even because I'm biased – it's just a fact."

Flacco is best remembered for leading the Ravens to their second championship in the 2012-2013 season when he was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII. Flacco, the 18th overall pick in the 2008 draft, led Baltimore to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons and went 10-5 as a starter in the postseason.

In 2019, Flacco suffered a hip injury in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, opening the door for Lamar Jackson to take over the starter. Jackson never relinquished the job even when Flacco was cleared to play.

The Ravens traded Flacco to the Denver Broncos prior to the 2019 season. He appeared in eight games before suffering a season-ending neck injury. After Denver released Flacco with a failed physical designation in March, Flacco signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the New York Jets as the backup Sam Darnold. However, he was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp in July 2020

Flacco latched on with his fourth team this week, signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with his hometown team, Philadelphia Eagles.

There is some debate whether Flacco will be inducted into the Ravens' Ring of Honor. However, he clearly deserves that tribute.

A look at Flacco's career with the Ravens