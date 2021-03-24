HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Search

Will Joe Flacco Land in the Ravens Ring of Honor?

Former Ravens QB led to team to second Super Bowl.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Joe Flacco was one of the most polarizing figures in the history of the Ravens. 

Flacco also became part of a national debate about whether he was an "elite quarterback."

CLw7BWuUwAA02IZ.0.0

Flacco spent 11 seasons in Baltimore and owns almost every career statistic for a quarterback in Ravens history. He also led the team to three AFC Championship Games and had just one losing season.

"Joe Flacco is a great talent," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's an even better person. He's the best quarterback in the history of the Ravens, without question. That's not even because I'm biased – it's just a fact."

Flacco is best remembered for leading the Ravens to their second championship in the 2012-2013 season when he was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVII.  Flacco, the 18th overall pick in the 2008 draft, led Baltimore to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons and went 10-5 as a starter in the postseason.

In 2019, Flacco suffered a hip injury in Week 9 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, opening the door for Lamar Jackson to take over the starter. Jackson never relinquished the job even when Flacco was cleared to play. 

The Ravens traded Flacco to the Denver Broncos prior to the 2019 season.  He appeared in eight games before suffering a season-ending neck injury. After Denver released Flacco with a failed physical designation in March, Flacco signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the New York Jets as the backup Sam Darnold. However, he was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp in July 2020

Flacco latched on with his fourth team this week, signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with his hometown team, Philadelphia Eagles. 

There is some debate whether Flacco will be inducted into the Ravens' Ring of Honor. However, he clearly deserves that tribute. 

A look at Flacco's career with the Ravens

No 1 for total passing yards — 38,245

No. 1 for totoal pass completions — 3,499

No. 1 for 300-yard passing games — 32

No. 1 for total touchdown passes — 212

No. 1 for three or more TD passes in a game — 17

Longest play — 95-yard touchdown pass to Mike Wallace vs. Pittsburgh, Nov. 16, 2016

Most consecutive passes completed — 21

 

USATSI_11595601
News

Will Joe Flacco Land in the Ravens Ring of Honor?

USATSI_15311748
News

Will the Ravens Now Shift Focus to T.Y. Hilton?

Screen Shot 2021-01-25 at 11.07.34 AM
News

Despite Lack of Activity, Ravens Still Top 10 in Post-Free Agency Power Rankings

USATSI_14769403
News

Ravens Bring Back Safety Geno Stone On One-Year Deal

USATSI_13961705
News

Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams Help Ravens Create Cap Space

USATSI_13651190
News

Ravens OLB Tyus Bowser: 'Big Step for Me Coming Into This Year'

USATSI_13428382
News

Sammy Watkins On Way to Baltimore for Visit with Ravens

USATSI_15418544
News

Ravens Offering Grants to Youth Football Teams