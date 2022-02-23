Ravens Formally Announce New Coaches For 2022 Season

Ravens coach John Harbaugh hired five new assistant coaches — Mike Devlin – assistant offensive line coach; George Godsey – tight ends coach; Rob Leonard – outside linebackers coach; Zach Orr – inside linebackers coach; and, Ryan Osborn – defensive quality control.

Here is a bio of each coach:

Mike Devlin – Assistant Offensive Line

Devlin, 52, joins the Ravens and enters his 20th NFL season as a coach. He most recently spent six seasons (2015-20) coaching the offensive line with the Houston Texans, and prior to that, spent nine seasons (2006-14) as an assistant with the New York Jets. Devlin began his NFL coaching career as an offensive quality control coach with the Arizona Cardinals (2000). A former offensive lineman, Devlin played in the NFL for seven years with the Buffalo Bills (1993-95) and Cardinals (1996-99).

“Mike is a seasoned coach who also had a long career playing in this league,” Harbaugh stated. “He’s a smart coach with a proven track record for helping develop players. Working alongside Joe D’Alessandris, Mike will provide tremendous value to our offensive line room.”

Behind the offensive line in 2020, Houston’s offense led the NFL in yards per play (6.39). The Texans also ranked fourth in net passing yards per game (283.6), while finishing tied for eighth in passing touchdowns (33). In 2019, Devlin helped guide Laremy Tunsil to his first-career Pro Bowl after a standout season at left tackle, while center Nick Martin was named an alternate.

Houston ranked fourth in the AFC, averaging 126.3 rushing yards per game in 2018. The Texans finished 11-5 and won the AFC South title. During Devlin’s tenure with the Texans, Houston’s offensive line helped block for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2018-20.

Prior to his time with the Texans, Devlin spent nine seasons (2006-14) coaching the offensive line and tight ends with the New York Jets. In 2014, New York’s offensive line helped guide a rushing attack that ranked third in the NFL (142.5 ypg). For his key contributions along the offensive line, center Nick Mangold earned his sixth-career Pro Bowl honor.

Before joining the Jets, Devlin spent two seasons (2004-05) as offensive line coach at Toledo. Behind his line, the Rockets finished with the 11th-ranked offense in the country (459.2 ypg). Devlin also helped develop tackle Nick Kaczur, who became a third-round draft pick (2005) of the New England Patriots.

Following a seven-year playing career, Devlin entered the NFL coaching ranks in offensive quality control with the Arizona Cardinals in 2000. He was promoted to assistant offensive line coach, where he served from 2001-03.

Devlin was a fifth-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 1993. He played in 101 career games with the Bills and Cardinals, and while with Buffalo, made an appearance in Super Bowl XXVIII. He attended the University of Iowa, where in 1992 he was named a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, given to the nation’s top interior lineman.

Devlin and his wife, Julie, have created several charitable endeavors, including The Devlin Football Camp, The John S. Devlin Golf Tournament and Devlin’s Helping Hands. The couple has four children: sons Zachary and Matthew, and daughters Hallie and Carlie.

George Godsey – Tight Ends

Godsey, 43, enters his 12th NFL season and joins the Ravens after most recently serving as the Miami Dolphins’ tight ends coach from 2019-21. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator/tight ends in 2021. Godsey also served as the Houston Texans’ offensive coordinator from 2015-16. During his time in the NFL, he has held assistant positions with the Detroit Lions (2017-18), Houston Texans (2014) and New England Patriots (2011-13). Prior to joining the NFL ranks, Godsey began his coaching career at the collegiate level with the University of Central Florida (2004-10).

“George has a proven track record coaching some of the NFL’s best offensive players, especially at the tight end position,” Harbaugh said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, energy and experience to our staff. Tight end is an integral part of our offense, and George is someone who will help our group continue to play at a very high level.”

In 2021, Godsey coached the Dolphins’ tight ends, who combined to produce one of the most productive seasons by the unit in team history. Among all NFL tight end groups, the Dolphins finished with a league-high 122 catches, while their 1,271 tight end receiving yards were the league’s fourth most. Under Godsey, TE Mike Gesicki enjoyed a career year, producing single-season bests in receptions (73) and receiving yards (780).

In 2020, Miami’s tight ends combined to post 91 receptions for 1,061 yards and tied the team's single-season tight end mark with 11 receiving touchdowns. Gesicki led the way with 53 receptions for 703 yards (13.3 avg) and six touchdowns.

Godsey spent two seasons (2017-18) with the Detroit Lions, where in 2018 he served as the team’s quarterbacks coach and helped guide QB Matthew Stafford to a 66.1 completion percentage (367-of-555). Stafford threw for 3,777 yards and 21 touchdowns, despite two of his top receivers – Marvin Jones Jr. and Golden Tate – missing a combined 16 games.

In 2017, Godsey worked on the defensive side of the ball for the first time in his career, helping the Lions finish third in the NFL in total takeaways (32), tied for fourth in interceptions (19) and tied for second in opponent fumble recoveries (13).

Godsey spent three seasons (2014-16) with Houston, serving as quarterbacks coach in 2014 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2015. During his time with the Texans, Houston recorded three consecutive winning seasons and won the AFC South in both seasons he was the offensive coordinator. In 2015, the Texans became the first NFL team since 1950 to make the playoffs with four different starting quarterbacks winning at least one regular season game. WR DeAndre Hopkins finished third in the NFL with 1,521 receiving yards in 2015, while his 11 receiving touchdowns tied for seventh.

Godsey's first NFL coaching job was with the New England Patriots, where he served as an offensive assistant (2011) and tight ends coach (2012-13). He tutored TE Rob Gronkowski, who recorded 94 receptions for 1,382 yards and 15 touchdowns despite playing in just 18 games over those two seasons. New England reached the AFC Championship game in each of Godsey’s three seasons with the Patriots and clinched a berth to Super Bowl XLVI.

Godsey began his coaching career at the University of Central Florida, where he served in a variety of roles from 2004-10. During his tenure at UCF, the Knights appeared in three bowl games and won two Conference USA titles.

Godsey attended Georgia Tech, where he was a standout quarterback from 1998-2001. He left the school as the program's all-time leader in completion percentage (63.3%) and passer rating (143.6). He then played one season in the Arena Football League for the Tampa Bay Storm, which won ArenaBowl XVII.

A Tampa, Fla., native, Godsey comes from a strong football lineage. His older brother, Greg, played at Air Force, and his younger brother, Gary, played at Notre Dame.

Rob Leonard – Outside Linebackers

Leonard enters his 10th NFL season, joining the Ravens after spending the past three years (2019-21) with the Miami Dolphins. While with Miami, Leonard held posts as the outside linebackers coach (2021), assistant defensive line coach (2020) and linebackers coach (2019). He spent the first six seasons of his NFL coaching career (2013-18) as an assistant with the New York Giants.

“Throughout his NFL career, Rob has coached many impactful defensive players,” Harbaugh stated. “He’s a strong addition to our coaching staff, and his experience and knowledge will certainly benefit our outside linebackers. I’m excited to see how he helps our unit work to compete at a dominant level.”

In 2021, Leonard coached a Miami linebackers corps that produced 329 total tackles, including 34 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks, while tying for the NFL’s fourth-most quarterback hits (61). Miami’s linebackers were also the league’s only group to record multiple defensive return touchdowns (one fumble recovery and one interception). Under Leonard’s tutelage in 2021, OLB Jerome Baker registered a team-high 92 tackles, while rookie OLB Jaelan Phillips finished with a Dolphins’ rookie-record 8.5 sacks, which were second among all NFL rookies (Micah Parsons – 13).

As the assistant defensive line coach in 2020, Leonard helped Miami’s defense finish first in the NFL in both takeaways (29) and third-down defense (31.2%), also ranking sixth in scoring (21.1 ppg). He spent the 2019 season as Miami's linebackers coach, helping Baker rank fourth in the AFC with 124 total tackles.

During his time with the Giants, Leonard served as the outside linebackers coach (2018), assistant defensive line coach (2017) and as a defensive assistant (2013-16). In 2018, he helped DE Olivier Vernon lead New York with seven sacks and 21 quarterback hits. As the assistant defensive line coach in 2017, Leonard helped DT Damon Harrison post 76 tackles, which ranked second on the team and led all NFL defensive linemen.

As a defensive assistant in 2016, Leonard was part of a staff that coached the NFL's most-improved defense, going from 32nd (420.3 ypg) in 2015 to 10th (339.7 ypg) in 2016. That season, the Giants finished 11-5 and earned a playoff berth. In Leonard's first NFL season (2013), New York ranked eighth in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 332.3 yards per game.

Prior to joining the NFL ranks, Leonard coached at his alma mater, North Carolina State, where he was a graduate assistant for three seasons (2010-12). During his tenure, the Wolfpack appeared in three consecutive bowl games. He began his coaching career in 2009 as a defensive assistant at Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.) High School.

Leonard was a three-year letterman at North Carolina State, initially joining the team as a walk-on before earning a scholarship following his freshman season at Washington & Jefferson College. In 2008, he led the Wolfpack with 95 tackles and earned the team's Mike Hardy Award, given annually to the player who plays beyond his capabilities.

A native of Moon Township, Pa., Leonard earned first-team All-Conference honors at Moon High School, where he played running back, cornerback, kick returner and punter. He also earned second-team All-State honors at cornerback.

Leonard and his wife, Anna, have two sons, Bo and Luke, and a daughter, Mary.

Zach Orr – Inside Linebackers

Orr, 29, re-joins the Ravens as their inside linebackers coach after spending one season (2021) as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ outside linebackers coach.

“We’re excited to welcome Zach back to Baltimore,” Harbaugh stated. “Having previously played and coached for the Ravens, Zach has first-hand knowledge of our culture. He understands the standard of defense we strive to uphold. His knowledge, passion and communication will have a big impact on our inside linebackers.”

Prior to his stint with Jacksonville, Orr spent four seasons (2017-20) serving in various roles on Baltimore’s coaching staff. He most recently worked as a coaching analyst (2019-20), after initially joining the team as a player personnel and coaching administrative assistant (2017-18) following his Ravens playing career.

In 2021, Orr coached for a Jaguars’ unit that finished in the AFC’s Top 10 in total defense (353.1 ypg) and pass defense (227.9 ypg), while also producing the fourth-most quarterback hits (81) in franchise history. Under Orr’s tutelage, OLB Josh Allen produced 71 tackles, a team-high 7.5 sacks and career-high 12 tackles for loss. In Week 9, Allen finished with a career-high eight tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack, while also recording the first fumble recovery and interception of his career. Allen was the NFL’s only player in 2021 to register a fumble recovery, interception and sack in the same game, and for his performance, earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

With Orr on Baltimore’s staff from 2017-20, the Ravens’ defense permitted the league's fewest points per game (18.4) and the second-fewest yards per game (312.1), while also finishing No. 3 in third-down percentage (35.6%) and No. 4 in rush defense (99.1 ypg).

Orr transitioned to coaching after retiring as a player following the 2016 campaign due to a congenital neck/spine condition. Originally signing with the Ravens in 2014 as an undrafted rookie free agent, he played in 46 games from 2014-16, posting 163 tackles, one sack, eight tackles for loss, six passes defensed, three interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. En route to earning 2016 AP second-team All-Pro honors, Orr appeared in 15 games (all starts), tallying career highs in tackles (133), tackles for loss (six), passes defensed (five), interceptions (three), fumble recoveries (two) and forced fumbles (one).

During his playing career, Orr performed under the guidance of new Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who served as a coaching intern during Orr’s rookie season (2014) and then a defensive assistant from 2015-16. From 2017-20, Orr assisted Baltimore’s coaching staff alongside Macdonald.

Orr attended the University of North Texas, where he posted 365 tackles (then-third most in school history), five sacks, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries during his four-year career (2010-13). He graduated with a degree in kinesiology in 2013.

His father, Terry Orr, was a tight end for the now-Washington Commanders from 1986-93, while his younger brother, Chris, is a former NFL linebacker who’s currently serving as the University of Wisconsin’s director of player development. His older brother, Terrance, is the offensive coordinator at North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) High School, and his younger brother, Nick, played college football at TCU from 2014-17.

Ryan Osborn – Defensive Quality Control

Osborn joins Baltimore’s staff after most recently serving as a defensive analyst for Mike Macdonald’s 2021 Michigan unit, which produced the nation’s eighth-ranked scoring defense (17.4 ppg), while finishing 20th in yards per game allowed (330.9) and 11th in red zone touchdown efficiency (45.7%).

Working with the outside linebackers and defensive line at Michigan, Osborn helped guide DE Aidan Hutchinson, who earned 2021 first-team All-American honors and was a Heisman Trophy finalist after producing a career-high and single-season school-record 14 sacks.

“Ryan’s collegiate coaching experience will transfer well to the NFL,” Harbaugh said. “He has a proven ability to connect with and motivate players, and his enthusiastic approach will be a great addition to our defensive staff.”

Prior to his tenure in Ann Arbor, Osborn guided the defensive line at Tennessee-Martin (2020) and served as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Florida (2018-19) and Mississippi State (2016-17).

At Florida, Osborn’s duties included directing the offensive scout team and producing weekly opponent scouting reports on the run game and pass protections. In his two years at Mississippi State, he worked closely with the linebackers, while also helping scheme against the opponent’s run game and pass protections.

Osborn served as the defensive coordinator, outside linebackers coach and video coordinator at St. Norbert College in 2015, and he was the program’s defensive backs coach and assistant special teams coordinator in 2014. In 2013, Osborn coached outside linebackers at Amherst College.

Originally entering the coaching ranks in 2011, Osborn spent two seasons (2011-12) as a defensive line coach, special teams coordinator and video coordinator at Maine Maritime Academy.

Osborn attended Bridgewater State University, where he earned his degree in health and physical education/fitness and volunteered with the school’s football team, serving as a video coordinator and assisting in various roles. Osborn earned his master’s degree in athletic administration from Endicott College in 2014.