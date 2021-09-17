Greg Roman Explains Why Ty’Son Williams Got Limited Carries in Second Half Vs. Raiders

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ty’Son Williams averaged 9.1 yards on seven carries in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, he only ran the ball two more times in the second half, finishing with 65 yards and a touchdown in the 33-27 setback.

"We really just kind of rotated guys; the game played out the way it did," Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "But we’re not going to put one [running] back in there and have him play the whole game – those days are over, really.

"So, we’re going to rotate guys in and out and try to keep them as fresh as we can. Ty’Son did a really good job, as we expected he would, as did the other [running] backs based on the opportunities.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson led the team with 86 yards on 12 carries. Latavius Murray also had 10 carries and 28 yards with a touchdown.

The Ravens elevated Devonta Freeman to the 53-man roster this week, and Le'Veon Bell is also an option on the practice squad for this week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Roman is ready to give all of the running backs an opportunity to carry the ball. The Chiefs 153 yards rushing in a 33-29 victory over the Cleveland Browns last week.

“You just have to adjust. Things happen like that, and you have to be prepared to adjust at all times," Roman said. "The hay is never really fully in the barn; the barn doors are never fully closed. It can happen during the course of a game, too. So, that’s when it’s a real firestorm, but we have to be ready to adjust. Anybody in that locker room, we’re counting on them.”