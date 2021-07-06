Marquise Brown Awarded Keys to His Hometown of Hollywood, Fla.

Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was awarded the keys to the city of his hometown, Hollywood, Fla., this week.

Marie Woodson, a member of the Florida House of Representatives, posted photos on social media of the ceremony.

Brown was born in Hollywood, Fla., in 1997 and played Pop Warner football in the same rec league as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Brown attended South Broward High School in Hollywood, where he also ran track.

He later transferred to Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School where he played football and ran track.

Brown attended the College of the Canyons California for the 2016 season after not receiving any scholarship offers from Division I schools. He later transferred to Oklahoma where played all thirteen games during his first year and had a team-high 1,095 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2017.

The following year, Brown had 75 receptions for 1,318 yards with 10 touchdowns for the Sooners.

Brown decided to forgo his final year of eligibility at Oklahoma to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft where he was selected with the 27th overall pick by the Ravens.

Brown battled a foot injury for most of his rookie year, but still managed to play a key role in the offense. He finished his rookie regular season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

His seven touchdowns tied (Marlon Brown, 2013 and Torrey Smith, 2011) for the most by a rookie in team history. Brown also had seven receptions for 126 yards in the divisional playoff game against Tennessee

Last season, Brown caught 58 passes for a team-high 769 yards with eight touchdowns.