Safety Malik Hooker Make Sense for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could use depth at safety behind DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark.

Baltimore has several rookies and second-year players competing for roster spots, including Geno Stone, Jordan Richards, Nigel Warrior and Ar'Darius Washington. Brandon Stephens, a rookie third-round pick from SMU, can also make the transition to cornerback to safety.

However, the Ravens could use an experienced player like Malik Hooker, who is still looking to latch onto a team

Hooker is an intriguing player that was selected 15th overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts after a stellar career at Ohio State.

Injuries unfortunately have been the biggest story of Hooker's career so far. He missed the final nine games of his rookie season in 2017 and, after playing 27 games over the next two seasons, missed all but two games last year because of a torn Achilles.

Hooker has seven interceptions in his career, including three in those seven games in 2017.

Hooker has already visited with the Cowboys, Dolphins and Steelers since becoming a free agent

“It’s about fitting into the perfect system to be able to go out there and show my talents,” Hooker told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “There was a couple of teams I visited with that I thought highly of. Now, it’s just a matter of taking my time with it. Training camp’s next month, not next week, so I’ve got time to be able to still tune up things and still hopefully go on more visits to see what else teams are talking about. Maybe meet with some teams I’ve met with before hopefully.”

— Alain Poupart of AllDolphins contributed to this report.