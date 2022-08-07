Lamar Jackson Avoiding the Hits

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the NFL when he has open space.

While the Ravens want him to be a playmaker, they also want him to avoid the big hit.

Jackson has progressed throughout his career to where he understands the balance of wanting to extend plays but not putting himself at more risk for injuries.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has watched him mature in these areas of his game.

“I really think he’s always understood it. In all honesty, I feel like Lamar [Jackson] has always been really good about avoiding getting hit hard," Harbaugh said. "The only time he really gets hit is if he doesn’t see it, and that’s pretty rare, too. I know we see that … And you’re going to be concerned about that with any quarterback – quarterbacks can get hit in the pocket – but he’s got a knack.

"He’s done it his whole life; I think he’s just good at it, and he doesn’t really get hit that much and that hard."

Jackson missed the final four games last season after suffering an ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns. However, the injury occurred while he was throwing from the pocket and not running the football.

Jackson has added about 20 pounds of muscle this season to better absorb those types of hits. The Ravens need to keep him healthy for any type of playoff run.

So far, Jackson is doing his part.

"Of course, it’s football, and I think he’s going to have to manage and play the long game that way, certainly, but he’s done a good job of that thus far, and I kind of trust him with that,” Harbaugh said.