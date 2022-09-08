Skip to main content

Ravens-Jets Key Matchup: Rashod Bateman Vs. Sauce Gardner

Baltimore plays the Jets in Week 1.

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Rashod Bateman will draw tough battles this season as the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver.

In Week 1 against the Jets, he'll match up with an upstart rookie cornerback, Sauce Gardner. 

Bateman has done his homework. 

"We've been studying him all around," Bateman said. "Good athlete, confident player. Just looking forward to the matchup."

The Ravens selected Bateman with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 draft from Minnesota where he caught at least one pass in all 31 games he appeared. Bateman had 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns — fifth in school history. He also recorded ten 100‐yard receiving games — fourth in school history.

Bateman is a more sure-handed pass-catcher, runs better routes, and is able to get more yardage after the catch.

After missing almost the first half of his rookie season following surgery, Bateman finished the year with 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown.

He has emerged from training camp fully healthy.

“[I’m] definitely way further ahead than I was last year, and that feels good. I was talking the other day with someone, ‘This time last year, I wasn’t here.’ So, [I] thank God. I’m blessed and healthy. [I] keep going, keep fighting."

Gardner was selected by the Jets with the No. 4 overall selection in this year's draft from Cincinnati where he managed nine interceptions in three years despite opposing offenses avoiding his side of the field. 

He's expected to have a huge rookie season. 

“Sauce has got all the confidence in the room,’’ Jets safety Jordan Whitehead said. “Just from his preparation, you can tell he’s ready to play. He doesn’t get beat, so he should be confident. He makes plays."

Bateman is looking forward to the matchup. The Ravens are looking to bounce back from last year's disappointing 8-9 finish. 

"Definitely exciting, it's going to be lit, it's going to be loud, it's going to be fun," Bateman said.

