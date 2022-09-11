Ravens-Jets Week 1 Pregame Notes: Tale of Two Months

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — While the Ravens have traditionally gotten off to a quick start in the month of September, the Jets have struggled.

The Baltimore Ravens are the 4th-best NFL team in the month of September since 2010 with a 63.4% win rate at 26-15.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has put up some impressive numbers in regular-season openers over his career with nine touchdown passes, no interceptions, and a 150.2 rating in three career starts.

The Jets have lost 12 consecutive games in the opening month, dating to 2018. The Jets have started, with 0-3 starts in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Several players still might not be ready for the Jets. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out, so Ja'Wuan James will make a start at left tackle. Running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) are both questionable and likely game-time decisions.

Joe Flacco gets the start at quarterback for Zach Wilson, who injured his knee during the preseason. The Jets are also banged up on their offensive line. Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown, who was signed to replace an injured Mekhi Becton, is out with a shoulder injury. Rookie Max Mitchell will start at right tackle and George Fant slides over to protect Flacco's blind side. Look for the Ravens to bring the pressure.

Head-to-Head

The Ravens lead the all-time regular season series, 9-2. Baltimore last played the Jets in 2019. Lamar Jackson broke the all-time single-season rushing record for a quarterback and threw five touchdowns and Baltimore rolled to a 42-21 victory. The Ravens also beat the Jets in their first game at MetLife Stadium — 10-9 in Week 1 in 2010.

Harbaugh Reflects on 9/11

Ravens coach John Harbaugh vividly remembers the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks when he was an assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he's honored to be playing in New York on this day.

“I was in my office getting ready to play … We ended up playing the Seahawks the next week out there … I think we were getting ready to play the Giants," he said. "[Executive assistant] Carrol Cullen comes in – it was Andy [Reid’s] administrative assistant – [and] she says, ‘Turn the TV on.’ I turn the TV on; there’s a hole in one of the buildings. ‘What happened? A plan flew in.’ I’m thinking a little plane flew in there. And I’m watching it, and just as I’m watching it, the second plane flies into the other tower.

"And then you knew the world had changed; you didn’t know what you knew, but you went like, ‘This isn’t normal.’ I bet everybody here can say where they were when that happened, right? So, to be playing in New York on 9/11 is going to be quite an honor.”