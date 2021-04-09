Defensive End Justin Houston to Visit Ravens Next Week

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will host defensive end Justin Houston next week as they look to boost their pass rush, according to NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.

The Ravens have a need for an edge rusher after losing several players this offseason.

Matt Judon, who led the team with six sacks last season, signed a new deal with the Patriots as a free agent. Yannick Ngakoue signed with the Raiders after finishing with eight overall, but only three in nine games for Baltimore. Jihad Ward, who signed with the Jaguars, managed three sacks last season.

Houston is the type of player that could thrive with the Ravens. He's a durable, aggressive pass rusher that could help fill the void left by those recent departures that could hamper the pass rush.

Houston is still available on the free-agent market, but his former team, the Indianapolis Colts, could still make a run at re-signing him.

Houston turned 32 in January, so his age could be a concern among other suitors.

Last season, Houston was second on the Colts with eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits over 16 games. He also finished with 25 tackles (eight for a loss), one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered and two safeties.

However, his snaps dipped from 674 in 2019 to 645 last season.

“I think I’ve got a lot left in the tank,” Houston said near the end of last season. “The thing is the work you have to put into keeping the tank full. I think that’s the biggest issue. The older you get, the more work you have to do to stay ready and keep your body ready."

In addition to Houston, fellow edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Melvin Ingram III are still looking for a team, and each of those players could boost Baltimore's pass rush.

Baltimore could opt to use the 27th overall pick on an edge rusher in this year's draft. There are several talented players available, including Jayson Oweh (Penn State), Joseph Ossai (Texas), Joe Tryon (Washington), Zaven Collins (Tulsa) and Carlos Basham Jr. (Wake Forest).