Ravens, Guard Kevin Zeitler Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens moved quickly in the days leading up to free agency by agreeing to a three-year contract with offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, according to multiple reports.

The deal is reportedly worth $22 million with $16 million in guarantees.

Zeitler was released by the Giants on March 10.

Free agency officially opens on March 17, but teams are already allowed to begin negotiating with players without any penalties for tampering.

The acquisition of Zeitler will boost Baltimore's interior offensive line. Zeitler is also a natural starter at right guard, where the Ravens have struggled since the retirement of Marshal Yanda.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta was transparent when talking about the team's needs this offseason. He stressed that Baltimore has to improve its offensive line either through free agency or the draft.

"We believe in an offensive line," DeCosta said. "We believe in being a strong offensive line. We want to have the best offensive line we can."

The deal also boosted the Ravens' financial commitment to the offensive line.

Entering this offseason, Baltimore had $22,97 million invested in the offensive line, which ranked 29th in the NFL, according to Spotrac. The Eagles were ranked first at $56.59 million, followed by the Raiders ($53.27 million), Cowboys (%2.29 million), Giants ($51.99) and the Browns ($51.07 million).

Zeitler was a first-round pick by the Bengals back in 2012 after a stellar career at Wisconsin.

From 2014 to 2016, Zeitler allowed just two sacks and 44 pressures in nearly 1,700 pass-blocking snaps while also shining in the running game. Despite never making a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team, he was one of the best guards in the NFL.

In the 2017 offseason, Zeitler signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the Browns that made him the highest-paid guard in the league. He had the best PFF pass-blocking grade of any guard in 2018. Zeitler spent the past two seasons with the Giants, playing at a high level but not completely living up to the big contract.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report on the signing.

