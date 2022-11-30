Month of December Has Been Kind to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens like to finish strong and are one of the NFL's most dominant teams in the month of December.

Baltimore is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the third-best winning percentage in December, according to BetMaryland.com.

"Last season, in particular, the Ravens entered December 8-3 and were almost certain to make the playoffs. Again, almost certain," Bill Ordine writes. "The Ravens, beset by injuries, staggered through a devastating six-game losing streak, including four defeats in December. The losses were excruciating for fans — five during the losing streak were by a total of eight points."

The Ravens (7-4) have won four of their past five games and host the Denver Broncos (3-8) in Week 13. Baltimore is tied atop the AFC North standings with 7-4 Cincinnati, however, Baltimore holds the head-to-head tiebreaker, winning 19-17 in Week 5.

Denver has dropped three straight games and seven of its past eight contests overall.

The Ravens allowed 18 points in the fourth quarter in a 28-27 loss to Jacksonville last week.

"We just didn’t play well," coach Joun Harbaugh said. "We didn’t play well in a lot of areas, not nearly as well as we can. The Jaguars did play well. They did a good job with their Bye Week; they had some good ideas [and] executed them very well. It’s a tough loss on the road. It happens in this league; we’re not going to downplay it.".

Prior to the 2021 season, the Ravens were 17-3 in December from 2017 through 2020, but one of those few losses especially haunts Baltimore fans.

In the final game of the 2017 season, on New Year’s Eve, the Ravens needed a win over Cincinnati to make the playoffs. But they were stunned by a 49-yard touchdown pass from Bengals QB Andy Dalton to receiver Tyler Boyd with less than a minute to play that knocked the Ravens out of the post-season.

As a footnote, even looking back to 2016, the Ravens were eliminated from the postseason chase by archrival Pittsburgh, 31-27, on Christmas Day.