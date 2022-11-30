Month of December Has Been Kind to Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens like to finish strong and are one of the NFL's most dominant teams in the month of December.
Baltimore is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the third-best winning percentage in December, according to BetMaryland.com.
"Last season, in particular, the Ravens entered December 8-3 and were almost certain to make the playoffs. Again, almost certain," Bill Ordine writes. "The Ravens, beset by injuries, staggered through a devastating six-game losing streak, including four defeats in December. The losses were excruciating for fans — five during the losing streak were by a total of eight points."
The Ravens (7-4) have won four of their past five games and host the Denver Broncos (3-8) in Week 13. Baltimore is tied atop the AFC North standings with 7-4 Cincinnati, however, Baltimore holds the head-to-head tiebreaker, winning 19-17 in Week 5.
Denver has dropped three straight games and seven of its past eight contests overall.
The Ravens allowed 18 points in the fourth quarter in a 28-27 loss to Jacksonville last week.
Read More
"We just didn’t play well," coach Joun Harbaugh said. "We didn’t play well in a lot of areas, not nearly as well as we can. The Jaguars did play well. They did a good job with their Bye Week; they had some good ideas [and] executed them very well. It’s a tough loss on the road. It happens in this league; we’re not going to downplay it.".
Here are some other December highlights courtesy of BetMaryland.com.
- Last season, in particular, the Ravens entered December 8-3 and almost certain to make the playoffs. Again, almost certain.
- The Ravens, beset by injuries, staggered through a devastating six-game losing streak, including four defeats in December. The losses were excruciating for fans — five during the losing streak were by a total of eight points.
- Prior to the 2021 season, the Ravens were 17-3 in December from 2017 through 2020, but one of those few losses especially haunts Baltimore fans.
- In the final game of the 2017 season, on New Year’s Eve, the Ravens needed a win over Cincinnati to make the playoffs. But they were stunned by a 49-yard touchdown pass from Bengals QB Andy Dalton to receiver Tyler Boyd with less than a minute to play that knocked the Ravens out of the post-season.
- As a footnote, even looking back to 2016, the Ravens were eliminated from the postseason chase by archrival Pittsburgh, 31-27, on Christmas Day.
- So, while the overall win-loss numbers seem to speak well of the Ravens’ penchant for finishing seasons strong, the numbers don’t always tell the whole story of the December fails that have occasionally left Baltimore fans glum.