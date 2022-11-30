Skip to main content

Month of December Has Been Kind to Ravens

Baltimore has been one of NFL's most successful teams in 12th month

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens like to finish strong and are one of the NFL's most dominant teams in the month of December.

Baltimore is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the third-best winning percentage in December, according to BetMaryland.com

— Courtesy BetMaryland.com.

"Last season, in particular, the Ravens entered December 8-3 and were almost certain to make the playoffs. Again, almost certain," Bill Ordine writes. "The Ravens, beset by injuries, staggered through a devastating six-game losing streak, including four defeats in December. The losses were excruciating for fans — five during the losing streak were by a total of eight points."

The Ravens (7-4) have won four of their past five games and host the Denver Broncos (3-8) in Week 13. Baltimore is tied atop the AFC North standings with 7-4 Cincinnati, however, Baltimore holds the head-to-head tiebreaker, winning 19-17 in Week 5. 

Denver has dropped three straight games and seven of its past eight contests overall.

The Ravens allowed 18 points in the fourth quarter in a 28-27 loss to Jacksonville last week. 

"We just didn’t play well," coach Joun Harbaugh said. "We didn’t play well in a lot of areas, not nearly as well as we can. The Jaguars did play well. They did a good job with their Bye Week; they had some good ideas [and] executed them very well. It’s a tough loss on the road. It happens in this league; we’re not going to downplay it.".

Here are some other December highlights courtesy of BetMaryland.com.

