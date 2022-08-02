Skip to main content

Ravens Rookie Kyle Hamilton Shakes Off Adversity

Safety is poised for solid season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton took some criticism over the weekend after getting beat by rookie free agent Bailey Gaither during a one-on-one coverage drill at M&T Bank Stadium.

Hamilton shook off the criticism, but John Harbaugh didn't like the response on social media. 

The Ravens still have complete faith in the rookie first-round pick. 

“Someone gave the opinion that he’s a limited guy who’s got to play in the box because they saw him try to cover a guy who ran like a 10.4-[second] 100 meters,” Harbaugh said. “We’re not going to match him up against a 10.4 100-meter guy, but he played man [coverage] today pretty good, as you saw.”

f5f17a609a024a58a99dbae06db33757
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Following the stadium practice, Hamilton shined when the team wore pads for the first time.

He had a couple of physical matchups with tight end Isaiah Likely. Hamilton also jumped a route and broke up a pass from Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews. 

The Ravens like Hamilton's versatility and will utilize those skills.  

New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is going to move Hamilton around, putting him in the box, matching him up with opposing tight ends, and playing center field.

"We don’t have to feed him to the fire, per se," Macdonald said. "But the thing with Kyle is I don’t think he left off from where he was in the spring. Sometimes that happens with rookies; they take a little dip and need to get caught back up. I keep saying the word trajectory, but he just keeps learning, keeps communicating. 

"He’s a very sharp, [a] very smart player, obviously plays fast. He can cover a ton of ground. So, like you said, we have great players back there, too. So, he has to earn his way onto the field.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

o6vuacq0dqgwaoviflp3
News

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh Looks Healthy, Dominant

By Todd Karpovich1 hour ago
download
News

Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers In Heated Battle At Left Guard for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich5 hours ago
USATSI_18754157
News

Ravens Camp Notes: Intensity Revs Up

By Todd Karpovich19 hours ago
viiz9alqxz2b2w5l1zyo
News

Ravens Rookie Isaiah Likely Learning from the 'Best,' Mark Andrews

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
download
News

Deshaun Watson Will Make Browns Debut Vs. Ravens

By Todd KarpovichAug 1, 2022 9:14 AM EDT
USATSI_18754906
News

Ravens Camp Report: Players Rising, Falling Heading Into Week 2

By Todd KarpovichAug 1, 2022 7:18 AM EDT
62a800168808b
News

Jordan Stout Hits Ground Running for Ravens

By Todd KarpovichJul 31, 2022 11:21 AM EDT
fkrllpm3gwpxkhqhmyxc
News

Ravens Training Camp Notebook: Duvernay Hurts Leg, Bateman Flashes

By Todd KarpovichJul 31, 2022 7:25 AM EDT