Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen Looking to Make Jump In Year Three

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen expected to make huge strides in his second NFL season.

Instead. he saw much-needed room for improvement.

Entering his third year, Queen is confident things will be different this season.

“I had [Year] Two – I wanted to do it quick – but I understand things take time," Queen said. That’s one thing that somebody actually asked me, is ‘What’s the one thing that you would tell your high school self now?’ And I would be like, ‘Patience is the biggest thing.’ Two years down, one more year to look forward to for big things. It’s Year Three now, so you know what time it is.”

Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen sees room for improvement.

Queen, a first-round pick (28th overall) from LSU in 2020, had some early struggles but played better when he moved to the weakside next to veteran Josh Bynes. He did lead the team with 97 tackles and finished with two sacks and one forced fumble.

His tackling and pass coverage was better last season.

Now, he wants to grow further as a player.

Queen also wants to take on a bigger leadership role.

“I think just being more comfortable," Queen said. "Being vocal, and actually just communicating and understanding stuff now. Not even being frightened by, ‘This formation or that formation.’ Or, ‘I’ve got this responsibility, or I’ve got that responsibility.’ Just being able to be more vocal, more open and more open-minded to stuff, and just being able to play football and being able to relax.”

New Ravens inside linebackers coach Zach Orr has closely evaluated Queen's game. Orr is confident Queen has the potential to be an every-down linebacker.

Queen just has to tap into that potential.

"Man, I mean, when I first got back up here, I cut on the film, watched every game, watched every play, [and I saw that] ‘PQ’ [Patrick Queen] got a lot better," Orr said. "He got a lot better from his rookie year to now, as far as understanding offenses, understanding defenses, understanding the NFL game. He became a way better run defender. He wasn’t bad as a rookie, but you could see he took a step in that area, [and] even in pass defense. We always knew how explosive he was as a blitzer. So, he got better in all aspects, and he’s continued to get better. I mean, the sky is the limit for him.

"That’s the thing – God touched ‘PQ’ [with] natural ability, and he works hard at it. Obviously, you see he’s out here every single day, and we just continue to try to work and get him better and better, because I honestly believe that [if] he continues to get better, continues to grow, continues to work on the little details, he can be one of the best linebackers in the National Football League.”