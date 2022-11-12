Skip to main content

Marcus Williams Expected to Return, Make Impact for Ravens

Baltimore Ravens safety expected to return to lineup.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Williams made an immediate impact for the Ravens before being sidelined in Week 5 with a dislocated wrist. 

However, John Harbaugh expects Williams to be back on the field next month during the team's drive to the playoffs. 

Williams has been a critical player in the secondary and still leads the team with three interceptions. He is also fourth on the Ravens with 33 tackles. 

"He’s looking good," Harbaugh said. "It’s just one of those deals where it’s a bone that has to heal. So, it’s pretty straightforward as long as there are no setbacks, so to speak. There have been no setbacks so far, and I think it’s sometime in December, is when they expect him back. We’ll see, but so far so good.”

Williams signed a five-year reported $70 million deal this offseason from New Orleans.

When Williams went down against the Cincinnati Bengals, Geno Stone played for him and has been effective. Rookie Kyle Hamilton is also developing into an effective safety, but having Williams back on the field will be huge for the Ravens. 

"I expect those guys to continue to grow and to play well," Harbaugh said about Hamilton and Stone. "They both have their own styles, and I think they’ll both play well for us, but they both have to step up and do a great job. 

"Of course, Chuck [Clark] as well; we move a lot of guys in and out of that safety/nickel spot, so we’ll be moving guys around in there a lot." 

