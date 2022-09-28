Skip to main content

Ravens Notebook: Michael Pierce Has Big Decision to Make

Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce was injured Sunday.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep last week against the New England Patriots.

Coach John Harbaugh said. Pierce is deciding between season-ending surgery or playing with the injury.

If Pierce opts for the surgery, rookie Travis Jones will take his spot in the starting lineup. Jones played 44% of the defensive snaps.

“I thought he played well," Harbaugh said. "Travis is going to be a very impactful player. It was his first outing out there, and he played hard. He’s going to learn a lot from it. He played well enough for the first time out, as you said he played well, but of course we have high expectations for him and he’s only going to get better from here.”

Pierce signed a three-year deal worth a reported $16.5 million in the offseason. 

Pierre-Paul Has Chance to Play Against the Bills

Newly signed outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul also has a chance to play Sunday against the Bills. 

Pierre-Paul, 33, was selected by the Giants with the 15th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and he spent the first eight years of his career in New York. He was named a first-team All-Pro in his second season after finishing second in the league in tackles for loss (23.0) and fourth in the league in sacks (16.5).

Pierre-Paul, 33, was traded from the Giants to the Buccaneers in 2018 in exchange for a third-round pick and fourth-round picks. He led Tampa Bay in sacks (12.5) and tackles for loss (16.0) that season.

Over his 12-year career, Pierre-Paul has 91.5 sacks and 603 tackles, including 122 for a loss. He also has four interceptions.

The rest of the Ravens' first Injury Report for Week 4.

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis — NIR – personal DNP

DE Calais Campbell — NIR – rest DNP

RB J.K. Dobbins — Chest — Limited

OLB Justin Houston — Groin — DNP

OL Patrick Mekari — Ankle — DNP

CB Marcus Peters — NIR – rest/knee DNP

NT Michael Pierce — Biceps — DNP

WR James Proche II — Groin — Full

T Ronnie Stanley — Ankle — Full

The Bills Injury Report

OL Ryan Bates — Concussion — DNP

CB Christian Benford — Hand — DNP

WR Gabe Davis — Ankle — Limited

T Dion Dawkins — Illness — DNP

CB Dane Jackson — Neck — Limited

TE Dawson Knox — Back/hip — Limited

WR Jake Kumerow — Ankle — DNP

CB Cam Lewis — Forearm/knee — Limited

LB Von Miller — NIR – rest DNP

C Mitch Morse — Elbow — Limited

OL Justin Murray — Foot — Limited

DT Ed Oliver  — Ankle — Limited

DT Jordan Phillips — Hamstring — DNP

S Jordan Poyer — Foot — Limited

G Rodger Saffold — NIR – rest DNP

