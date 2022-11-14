A Pair of Ravens Make Midseason All-Pro First Team, One Makes Second Team

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have the best special teams unit in the NFL, and a pair of players — kicker Justin Tucker and returner Devin Duvernay — were rewarded for their performance.

Both Duvernay and Tucker were named to the PFF’s 2022 NFL Midseason All-Pro Team.

Mark Andrews was named Second Team at tight end behind Kansas City's Travis Kelce.

Tucker is having another Pro Bowl-caliber season and has converted 18 of 20 field-goal attempts

PFF's breakdown:

"There isn’t a better kicker in the league than Justin Tucker — and arguably not a better one in the history of the game. He is in a class of one."

Duvernay is ranked 10th in the NFL in kickoff returns and ninth for punt returns.

PFF's breakdown:

"There has been one touchdown scored on a kick or punt return this season, and that belongs to Devin Duvernay. He has above-average grades and average returns as both a kick and punt returner."

Andrews leads the team with 488 yards receiving with five touchdowns but missed the previous game with a shoulder injury.

Potential Snubs

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was named the top quarterback with Miamis' Tua Tagovailoa named Second-Team ahead of Lamar Jackson.

Andrew Thomas of the New York Giants got the nod at left tackle with Minnesota's Christian Darrisaw earning Second-Team honors ahead of Ronnie Stanley.

At right guard, Chris Lindstrom of the Falcons was named First Team with Michael Onwenu, of the New England Patriots, on the Second-Team ahead of Kevin Zeitler, who has been equally as impressive.