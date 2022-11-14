Skip to main content

A Pair of Ravens Make Midseason All-Pro First Team, One Makes Second Team

Baltimore Ravens had solid contributions from several players.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have the best special teams unit in the NFL, and a pair of players — kicker Justin Tucker and returner Devin Duvernay — were rewarded for their performance. 

Both Duvernay and Tucker were named to the PFF’s 2022 NFL Midseason All-Pro Team

Mark Andrews was named Second Team at tight end behind Kansas City's Travis Kelce. 

Tucker is having another Pro Bowl-caliber season and has converted 18 of 20 field-goal attempts

PFF's breakdown:

"There isn’t a better kicker in the league than Justin Tucker — and arguably not a better one in the history of the game. He is in a class of one."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Duvernay is ranked 10th in the NFL in kickoff returns and ninth for punt returns.

PFF's breakdown:

"There has been one touchdown scored on a kick or punt return this season, and that belongs to Devin Duvernay. He has above-average grades and average returns as both a kick and punt returner."

Andrews leads the team with 488 yards receiving with five touchdowns but missed the previous game with a shoulder injury.

Potential Snubs

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was named the top quarterback with Miamis' Tua Tagovailoa named Second-Team ahead of Lamar Jackson.

Andrew Thomas of the New York Giants got the nod at left tackle with  Minnesota's Christian Darrisaw earning Second-Team honors ahead of Ronnie Stanley.

At right guard, Chris Lindstrom of the Falcons was named First Team with Michael Onwenu, of the New England Patriots, on the Second-Team ahead of Kevin Zeitler, who has been equally as impressive. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_19209198 (1)
News

Ravens Have Chance to Run Table in Second Half of Season

By Todd Karpovich
t_d2b8415f6e6f47c29db504eeae11c2b0_name_Screen_Shot_2022_10_19_at_4_21_35_PM (1)
News

Expectations for DeSean Jackson with Ravens Wide Receivers Room

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19293300
News

Ravens Coach: 'You Wish You Could Just Clone' Marlon Humphrey

By Todd Karpovich
ilgkm72l5u9xcrys5awl
News

Rookie Charlie Kolar Expected to Make Impact for Ravens In Coming Weeks

By Todd Karpovich
web-221107-roquan-smith-getty
News

Harbaugh Expects Ravens to Feed Off Roquan Smith's Energy

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19030463
News

Marcus Williams Expected to Return, Make Impact for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19208981
News

Ravens Midseason Awards

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19245568
News

J.K. Dobbins Focused on Returning for Ravens Late Playoff Run

By Todd Karpovich